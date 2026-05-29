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WKN: A2DNC4 | ISIN: CA4838092084 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
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KANE BIOTECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2026 23:12 Uhr
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Kane Biotech Inc.: Kane Biotech Announces Grant of Stock Options

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) ("Kane Biotech", "Kane" or the "Company") today announces that on May 28, 2026 it granted an aggregate of 9,750,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's third amended and restated stock option plan.

Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company (a "Share") at a price of $0.05 per Share, for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options will vest over six months, with half vesting immediately and one twelfth vesting for the next six months after the date of the grant.

About Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE)
Kane Biotech is commercializing and developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds, resulting in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel, revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray and revyve Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser are all U.S. FDA 510(k) cleared. revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel and revyve Antimicrobial Wound Gel Spray are also Health Canada approved. To learn more, visit revyvegel.com or revyvegel.ca

Join Kane's Distribution List & Social Media:

To stay informed on the latest developments, sign up for the Company's email distribution list here

Follow Kane

Website: kanebiotech.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kanebiotech/

Presentation: Disrupting Biofilms to Save Limbs and Transform Wound Care

For more information:
Dr. Robert Huizinga
Interim CEO
Kane Biotech Inc.
rhuizinga@kanebiotech.com
(780) 970-1100		Ray Dupuis
Chief Financial Officer
Kane Biotech Inc.
rdupuis@kanebiotech.com
(204) 298-2200

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company's: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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