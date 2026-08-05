

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $878 million, or $7.16 per share. This compares with $330 million, or $2.48 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Expedia Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $706 million or $5.76 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.0% to $4.315 billion from $3.786 billion last year.



Expedia Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $878 Mln. vs. $330 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.16 vs. $2.48 last year. -Revenue: $4.315 Bln vs. $3.786 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 4.65 B To $ 4.75 B Full year revenue guidance: $ 16.05 B To $ 16.22 B



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