

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $727 million, or $4.73 per share. This compares with $386 million, or $2.37 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.6% to $2.222 billion from $1.890 billion last year.



CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $727 Mln. vs. $386 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.73 vs. $2.37 last year. -Revenue: $2.222 Bln vs. $1.890 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News