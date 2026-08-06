

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $288 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $278 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $370 million or $1.39 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to $4.051 billion from $3.635 billion last year.



Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $288 Mln. vs. $278 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.08 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $4.051 Bln vs. $3.635 Bln last year.



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