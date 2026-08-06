

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) on Wednesday reported higher second-quarter and first-half 2026 results, driven by revenue growth and improved funds from operations.



For the second quarter, revenue increased 3.4 percent to $1.64 billion from $1.59 billion a year earlier. Net income rose to $237 million from $221 million in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share increased to $0.35 from $0.32. Nareit FFO per share improved to $0.62 from $0.57, while Adjusted FFO per share increased to $0.63 from $0.58.



For the first half of 2026, revenue increased 3.3 percent to $3.29 billion from $3.18 billion a year earlier. Net income attributable to Host Inc. rose to $731 million from $469 million in the prior-year period. Earnings per share increased to $1.06 from $0.67. Nareit FFO per share rose to $1.28 from $1.20, while Adjusted FFO per share increased to $1.30 from $1.21.



HST is currently trading after hours at $25.09, down $0.04 or 0.16 percent on the Nasdaq.



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