

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius (FSNPF.PK) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR382 million, or EUR0.68 per share. This compares with EUR330 million, or EUR0.58 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Fresenius reported adjusted earnings of EUR470 million or EUR0.83 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to EUR5.945 billion from EUR5.650 billion last year.



Fresenius earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR382 Mln. vs. EUR330 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.68 vs. EUR0.58 last year. -Revenue: EUR5.945 Bln vs. EUR5.650 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 10 % To 15 %



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