Avolon Holdings Limited ("Avolon"), a leading global aviation finance company, today announced that Avolon Aerospace Leasing Limited ("AALL"), its wholly-owned subsidiary, has established a US$1.5 billion commercial paper programme (the "Programme").

Under the Programme, AALL may issue from time to time short-term, unsecured commercial paper notes (the "Notes") under the exemption from registration contained in Section 4(a)(2) of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), with the aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding at any time not to exceed US$1.5 billion. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Avolon and certain of its subsidiaries. The Notes and the guarantees will rank at least pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of AALL and the guarantors, respectively.

The programme further diversifies Avolon's funding sources and provides an additional flexible and cost-effective source of short-term capital to complement the company's existing revolving credit facilities. Net proceeds from any issuance under the Programme are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include funding aircraft acquisitions and the repayment of existing indebtedness.

The Notes and the related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Notes under the Programme.

Ross O'Connor, Avolon CFO, commented: "The establishment of this commercial paper programme marks another important milestone in the continued evolution of Avolon's funding and liquidity strategy. It provides additional flexibility to optimise our funding mix, supported by our investment-grade credit ratings, strong liquidity position and robust balance sheet, whilst broadening our investor base and diversification."

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 138 airlines in 60 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,117 aircraft, as of 30 June 2026. www.avolon.aero

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Contacts:

Darragh Crowley

Avolon Investor Relations

ir@avolon.aero

T: +353 1 231 5800

Jonathan Neilan Sam Moore

FTI Consulting

avolon@fticonsulting.com

T: +353 86 231 4135 +353 87 737 9089