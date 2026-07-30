Avolon, a leading global aviation finance company, announces results for the second quarter ('Q2') of 2026.
Income Statement (US$M)
Q2 2026
Q2 2025
US$ Change
% Change
Lease Revenue
726
678
+48
+7%
Operating Cashflow
501
464
+37
+8%
Net Income
209
143
+66
+45%
Balance Sheet (US$M)
Q2 2026
FY 2025
US$ Change
% Change
Total Available Liquidity
11,879
10,659
+1,220
+11%
Total Assets
33,962
34,418
(456)
(1%)
Unsecured Debt Total Debt
79%
77%
+2ppts
N/A
2026 SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
- Net Income of US$209 million for Q2, up 45% year-on-year, bringing trailing 12-month net income to US$702 million, up 31% year-on-year
- Generated US$501 million of operating cashflow during the quarter and US$2.4 billion over the last 12 months
- Upgraded by S&P Global Ratings to BBB, aligning with Moody's (Baa2) and Fitch (BBB)
- Acquired 21 aircraft, sold 30 aircraft and ended the quarter with 109 aircraft agreed for sale and commitments for 503 aircraft
- Total available liquidity of US$12 billion at end of Q2, including US$356 million of unrestricted cash and US$8 billion in undrawn debt facilities
- Unsecured to total debt ratio of 79%, with net debt to equity of 2.5 times and sources to uses ratio of 2.0 times
- Board approved interim dividend of US$201 million in respect of H1 2026
Andy Cronin, Avolon CEO, commented:
"We delivered another strong quarter, with net income increasing 45% year-on-year to US$209 million. During the period, S&P upgraded Avolon to BBB, aligning our ratings with Moody's and Fitch, and reflects the strength of our business and balance sheet. With demand for aircraft remaining strong and supply constraints continuing across the industry, our orderbook positions us well for continued growth."
About Avolon
Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 138 airlines in 60 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,117 aircraft, as of 30 June 2026. www.avolon.aero
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Contacts:
Darragh Crowley
Avolon Investor Relations
ir@avolon.aero
T: +353 1 231 5800
Jonathan Neilan Sam Moore
FTI Consulting
avolon@fticonsulting.com
T: +353 86 231 4135 +353 87 737 9089