Avolon, a leading global aviation finance company, announces results for the second quarter ('Q2') of 2026.

Income Statement (US$M) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 US$ Change % Change Lease Revenue 726 678 +48 +7% Operating Cashflow 501 464 +37 +8% Net Income 209 143 +66 +45%

Balance Sheet (US$M) Q2 2026 FY 2025 US$ Change % Change Total Available Liquidity 11,879 10,659 +1,220 +11% Total Assets 33,962 34,418 (456) (1%) Unsecured Debt Total Debt 79% 77% +2ppts N/A

2026 SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income of US$209 million for Q2, up 45% year-on-year, bringing trailing 12-month net income to US$702 million, up 31% year-on-year

Generated US$501 million of operating cashflow during the quarter and US$2.4 billion over the last 12 months

Upgraded by S&P Global Ratings to BBB, aligning with Moody's (Baa2) and Fitch (BBB)

Acquired 21 aircraft, sold 30 aircraft and ended the quarter with 109 aircraft agreed for sale and commitments for 503 aircraft

Total available liquidity of US$12 billion at end of Q2, including US$356 million of unrestricted cash and US$8 billion in undrawn debt facilities

Unsecured to total debt ratio of 79%, with net debt to equity of 2.5 times and sources to uses ratio of 2.0 times

Board approved interim dividend of US$201 million in respect of H1 2026

Andy Cronin, Avolon CEO, commented:

"We delivered another strong quarter, with net income increasing 45% year-on-year to US$209 million. During the period, S&P upgraded Avolon to BBB, aligning our ratings with Moody's and Fitch, and reflects the strength of our business and balance sheet. With demand for aircraft remaining strong and supply constraints continuing across the industry, our orderbook positions us well for continued growth."

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 138 airlines in 60 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,117 aircraft, as of 30 June 2026. www.avolon.aero

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Contacts:

Darragh Crowley

Avolon Investor Relations

ir@avolon.aero

T: +353 1 231 5800

Jonathan Neilan Sam Moore

FTI Consulting

avolon@fticonsulting.com

T: +353 86 231 4135 +353 87 737 9089