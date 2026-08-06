Universal Music Group N.V. Announces Start of its Additional Share Buyback Program of €250 Million

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. ("UMG" or "the Company") today announced the start of its additional share buyback program to repurchase the Company's own shares for an aggregate amount of €250 million. The additional program will be executed within the existing share repurchase authorization provided to the Board of Directors of the Company, as granted at the UMG Annual General Meeting held on May 13, 2026. The additional program was previously communicated by the Company on April 29, 2026.

Trading decisions will be made independently of UMG in accordance with an arrangement entered into by UMG with a single broker for the purchase of UMG's shares on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange, Turquoise Europe, Aquis Exchange Europe and CBOE Europe Limited. The share buyback program will be effected within certain contractually agreed parameters and is expected to be completed no later than September 10, 2026.

The maximum number of shares to be repurchased as part of the share buyback program is 25,000,000 shares.

The Company shall use the repurchased shares to meet its obligations under the 2022 Universal Music Group Global Equity Plan, and subplans thereof ("the equity plan"), and/or to reduce the share capital of the Company. The maximum number of shares that can be used for purposes of the equity plan will remain unchanged. The share buyback program may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time.

The share buyback program will be conducted in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("the Market Abuse Regulation") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (each as amended), including compliance with safe harbour provisions for such programs. The Company will inform the market of the progress of the program through regular press releases and updates on its website.

Cautionary Notice

This press release is published by Universal Music Group N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements with respect to UMG's financial condition, results of operations, business, strategy and plans. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as 'profit forecast', 'expect', 'estimate', 'project', 'anticipate', 'should', 'intend', 'plan', 'probability', 'risk', 'target', 'aspiration', 'objective', 'will', 'endeavour', 'optimistic', 'prospects', 'outlook' and similar expressions or variations on such expressions or the negative of such expressions. Although UMG believes that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are related to factors that are outside UMG's control, including, but not limited to, UMG's inability to compete successfully and to identify, attract, sign and retain successful recording artists and songwriters, failure of streaming and subscription adoption or revenue to grow or to grow less rapidly than anticipated, UMG's reliance on digital service providers, UMG's inability to execute its business strategy, the global nature of UMG's operations, changes in global economic and financial conditions, UMG's inability to protect its intellectual property and against piracy, challenges related to generative AI, UMG's inability to attract and retain key personnel, UMG's restructuring and reorganization activities, UMG's acquisitions and other investments, changes in laws and regulations (and UMG's compliance therewith), and the other risks that have been described in the 2025 annual report. Accordingly, UMG cautions readers against placing undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. UMG disclaims any intention or obligation to provide, update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group (EURONEXT: UMG), we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group N.V. visit www.universalmusic.com.

Contacts

Media

James Steven - communicationsnl@umusic.com

Investors

Erika Begun - investorrelations@umusic.com

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