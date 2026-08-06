

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), the American chain of discount stores, Wednesday reported higher comparable sales in July compared to the same period last year.



July same store sales rose 8.9 percent year over year.



Like-for-like sales for the first 48 weeks climbed 8.4 percent year on year.



Net sales for the first 48 weeks grew 10.1 percent to $273.55 billion from $248.35 billion of previous year.



July sales increased 10.7 percent to $23.12 billion from $20.89 billion of last year.



The company currently operates 933 warehouses.



On Wednesday, shares closed at $941.99, down 0.62% on the Nasdaq.



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