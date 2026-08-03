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WKN: 888351 | ISIN: US22160K1051 | Ticker-Symbol: CTO
Tradegate
03.08.26 | 19:29
827,40 Euro
+0,24 % +2,00
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
830,60832,3003.08.
0,0000,00003.08.
PR Newswire
03.08.2026 23:36 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Physician's Choice: Physician's Choice 60 Billion Probiotic Advanced to Launch in 625 Costco Warehouses Nationwide

The company will introduce its 60 Billion Probiotic Advanced formula at Costco warehouses across the United States beginning August 3.

DENVER, Colo., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Choice 60 Billion Probiotic Advanced will be available at all 625 Costco warehouses in the United States beginning August 3. The product will be sold in 75-count bottles for $39.99.

The nationwide Costco launch will expand retail availability of the company's advanced formula, which combines prebiotics, 10 probiotic strains and a postbiotic in one daily capsule.

Formula Combines Three Components

Physician's Choice developed 60 Billion Probiotic Advanced as a three-part formula featuring probiotics, prebiotics and a postbiotic. According to the company, the product was formulated with ingredients selected to support digestive and general wellness.

The formula contains 10 probiotic strains providing a total of 60 billion colony-forming units (CFUs). These include B. lactis Bl-04 (HOWARU) and B. lactis HN019 (HOWARU), two strains that have been examined in clinical research.

It also includes 20 mg of heat-treated L. gasseri CP2305, a postbiotic that has been studied in clinical settings. Physician's Choice says the ingredient was included as part of the formula's broader approach to the relationship between digestive health and general well-being.

"We developed 60 Billion Probiotic Advanced to bring probiotics, prebiotics, and a postbiotic together in a single daily capsule," said Logan Cheirotti, founder and CEO of Physician's Choice. "Launching the product nationwide at Costco will make the formula available to members across the United States."

Nationwide Costco Availability

Beginning August 3, Costco members will be able to purchase Physician's Choice 60 Billion Probiotic Advanced at the retailer's 625 U.S. warehouses. Each bottle contains 75 capsules and will be priced at $39.99.

The rollout marks a nationwide retail expansion for the formula and places it within Costco's in-warehouse supplement selection. Additional information about the product and its availability can be found at PhysiciansChoice.com.

About Physician's Choice

Physician's Choice is a supplement brand that develops gut health products in collaboration with doctors. Learn more at PhysiciansChoice.com.

Media Contact:
Lizzy Molina
Sixth P Media
Lizzy@sixthp.com / morgansh@physicianschoice.com
786-862-0116

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/physicians-choice-60-billion-probiotic-advanced-to-launch-in-625-costco-warehouses-nationwide-302841660.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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