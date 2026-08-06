EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG

HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



06.08.2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: HUGO BOSS AG Street: Holy-Allee 3 Postal code: 72555 City: Metzingen

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: SOCIETE GENERALE SA

City of registered office, country: PARIS, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 03 Aug 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.43 % 5.66 % 6.09 % 69016167 Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A1PHFF7 295979 0 0.43 % 0.00 % Total 295979 0.43 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall lent securities NA NA 29811 0.04 % American Call Option 2027-12-17 2026-09-18 to 2027-12-17 2673300 3.87 % European Call Warrant 2027-06-25 2026-09-25 to 2027-06-25 3273 0 % Total 2706384 3.92 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Contracts For Difference 2028-06-30 2027-04-30 to 2028-06-30 Cash 78885 0.11 % American Put Option 2027-12-17 2026-09-18 to 2027-12-17 Physical 1060000 1.54 % American Call Warrant 2033-01-03 2026-09-18 to 2033-01-03 Cash 15873 0.02 % European Put Warrant 2027-03-26 2026-09-25 to 2027-03-26 Physical 1150 0 % American Put Warrant 2033-01-03 2026-09-18 to 2033-01-03 Cash 6077 0.01 % American Call Warrant on basket 2033-01-03 2033-01-03 Cash 732 0 % American Call Option 2033-01-03 2026-09-18 to 2033-01-03 Cash 26601 0.04 % American Put Option 2033-01-03 2026-09-18 to 2033-01-03 Cash 12001 0.02 % American Call Option on basket 2033-01-03 2033-01-03 Cash 1020 0 % Total 1202339 1.74 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) SOCIETE GENERALE SA % % % SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN Gmbh % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

05 Aug 2026





06.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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