

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (AJINF) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY36.452 billion, or JPY38.10 per share. This compares with JPY32.218 billion, or JPY32.62 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.2% to JPY412.105 billion from JPY364.008 billion last year.



Ajinomoto Co., Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY36.452 Bln. vs. JPY32.218 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY38.10 vs. JPY32.62 last year. -Revenue: JPY412.105 Bln vs. JPY364.008 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 129.84 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.732 T



EPS Guidance is Basic



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