

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nikon Corporation (NINOY.PK) reported a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY1.289 billion, or JPY3.90 per share. This compares with JPY9.469 billion, or JPY28.64 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to JPY164.182 billion from JPY158.121 billion last year.



Nikon Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY1.289 Bln. vs. JPY9.469 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY3.90 vs. JPY28.64 last year. -Revenue: JPY164.182 Bln vs. JPY158.121 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 30.36 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 732.000 B



EPS Guidance is Basic



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