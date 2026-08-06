

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (DWAHY, DWH.DU, 1925.T), a Japanese House industry, on Thursday reported higher net income in the first quarter compared with the previous year. The company also announced its full year 2027 outlook.



For the first quarter, net income attributable to owners of the parent increased to 83.19 billion yen from 76.24 billion yen in the previous year.



Basic earnings per share were 134.33 yen versus 123.25 yen last year.



Operating income jumped to 130.64 billion yen from 118.12 billion in the prior year.



Net sales increased to 1.41 trillion yen from 1.29 trillion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal 2027 net sales of 5.90 trillion yen, up 5.8% from the previous year, and operating income of 460 billion yen, down 25.2% year over year.



The company also expects net income attributable to owners of the parent of 266 billion yen, down 24.1% from the previous year, with basic earnings per share of 214.74 yen.



Daiwa House closed trading 1.66% higher at JPY 4,588 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



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