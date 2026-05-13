

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (DWH.F) released earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY350.568 billion, or JPY566.47 per share. This compares with JPY325.058 billion, or JPY514.00 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to JPY5.576 trillion from JPY5.434 trillion last year.



Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY350.568 Bln. vs. JPY325.058 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY566.47 vs. JPY514.00 last year. -Revenue: JPY5.576 Tn vs. JPY5.434 Tn last year.



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