

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (MITEY) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY95.416 billion, or JPY79.16 per share. This compares with JPY31.985 billion, or JPY25.75 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 39.4% to JPY497.685 billion from JPY356.954 billion last year.



Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY95.416 Bln. vs. JPY31.985 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY79.16 vs. JPY25.75 last year. -Revenue: JPY497.685 Bln vs. JPY356.954 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 196.27 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.000 T



Guidance is Basic EPS



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