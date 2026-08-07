

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (5B4.F) released earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY31.609 billion, or JPY21.99 per share. This compares with JPY57.271 billion, or JPY39.82 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 7.8% to JPY539.102 billion from JPY584.500 billion last year.



Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY31.609 Bln. vs. JPY57.271 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY21.99 vs. JPY39.82 last year. -Revenue: JPY539.102 Bln vs. JPY584.500 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 111.57



Guidance is Basic EPS



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News