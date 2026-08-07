

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (BMPS.MI), an Italian banking group, on Thursday reported higher first-half profit, primarily supported by growth in revenue and lower operating expenses.



Net profit for the period increased 25.3% to €1.118 billion from €892.4 million a year earlier. Earnings per share were €0.368, compared with €0.708 a year earlier.



Total revenues rose 4.1% to €4.024 billion from €3.866 billion, helped by higher net fee and commission income and other income from banking activities.



Net interest income edged up 0.3% to €2.098 billion from €2.091 billion, while net fee and commission income increased 3.6% to €1.288 billion from €1.244 billion.



Other income from banking business climbed 21.3% to €605.9 million from €499.7 million.



Net operating income rose 8.2% to €2.009 billion from €1.857 billion.



Non-operating items improved to a loss of €38.7 million from a loss of €101.9 million a year earlier.



Net gains from trading, fair value measurement of assets and liabilities, and disposals and repurchases rose to €272 million, an increase of €63.5 million compared with the first half of 2025.



Operating expenses declined 0.7% to €1.725 billion from €1.736 billion, while cost of customer credit increased 6.4% to €291.5 million from €274.0 million.



In Milan, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena shares were up about 1% at €11.93.



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