Betolar Oyj: Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Betolar Plc and organisation of the Board of Directors

Betolar Plc

Company Release

August 7, 2026 at 12:15 p.m. EEST

Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Betolar Plc and organisation of the Board of Directors

Betolar Plc's extraordinary general meeting was held on Friday August 7, 2026.

Number and composition of the Board of Directors

In accordance with the proposal of the Shareholders' Nomination Committee, the Extraordinary General Meeting resolved that the number of members of the Board of Directors be increased from six (6) to seven (7) and elected Rainer Peltoniemi as a new member of the Board of Directors. The composition of the Board of Directors remained unchanged in other respects. The Board's term of office will continue until the close of the Annual General Meeting in 2027.

Authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue and the granting of option rights and other special rights entitling the holder to shares

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on the issue of a maximum of 6,470,271 shares (including shares to be issued on the basis of special rights), which corresponds to approximately 30 per cent of the total number of the company's shares at the time of convening the Extraordinary General Meeting. This authorization consists of the following two parts:

1. Up to 3,235,136 shares (including shares to be issued under special rights), which corresponds to approximately fifteen (15) percent of the total number of shares in the Company at the time of the convening of the EGM may be used to (i) the Tap Issuance of Subsequent Notes in the aggregate nominal amount of EUR 3,000,000 to Scalewolf Management, UAB pursuant to the Terms, with conversion price and other terms corresponding to those of the Notes; and (ii) conversion of PIK Interest capitalised to the nominal amounts of the Notes and/or Subsequent Notes into shares in the Company following amendment of the Terms.

2. Up to 3,235,135 shares (including shares to be issued under special rights), which corresponds to approximately fifteen (15) percent of the total number of shares in the Company at the time of the convening of the EGM may be used to the Company's general corporate purposes to enable execution of its revised strategy and to finance corporate transactions or other investments and development projects related to the Company's business, to maintain and increase the solvency of the group, as well as to expand the ownership base and develop the capital structure.

The authorization was resolved to be valid until the next Annual General Meeting, but not later than June 30, 2027, and would not revoke the authorizations granted by the Annual General Meeting of March 18, 2026, to the Board of Directors.

Organisation of the Board of Directors

Following the extraordinary general meeting, the Board of Directors of Betolar Plc reorganised itself due to the change in its composition.

There will be no changes to the composition of the Board's committees, which will remain unchanged. Anders Dahlblom continues as Chair of the Board, as stated in the notice of the general meeting.

Betolar Plc

More information:

Chairman of the Board of Directors: Anders Dahlblom, +358 40 081 5427



Certified Adviser: Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy, +358 50 520 4098

About Betolar

Betolar is a circular economy and materials technology company. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Kannonkoski, Finland. Betolar is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland (ticker: BETOLAR) and its shares are also traded on the OTCQX International market in the United States (ticker: BTLRF). For more information, visit www.betolar.com