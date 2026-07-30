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WKN: A3C86D | ISIN: FI4000512587 | Ticker-Symbol: L9L
München
30.07.26 | 08:03
1,165 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETOLAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETOLAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1501,17011:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2026 09:30 Uhr
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Betolar Oyj: Betolar's Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag Approved for Low-Carbon Concrete Emissions Calculations - Enables Immediate Use in Concrete Mix Designs

Betolar Plc
Press Release
30 July 2026 at 10:30 a.m. EEST

Betolar's Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag Approved for Low-Carbon Concrete Emissions Calculations - Enables Immediate Use in Concrete Mix Designs

The ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBFS) supplied by Betolar through the Port of Hamina, Finland has been assigned an approved emission value based on an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for use in the low-carbon concrete calculator maintained by the Finnish Concrete Association (BY). An EPD is a standardized declaration that describes the environmental impacts of a product throughout its lifecycle. The approval enables the material to be used in low-carbon concrete mix design and emissions calculations by Finnish concrete manufacturers.

The approved emission value is 121 kg CO2e per tonne in Hamina, Finland. This is approximately five to six times lower than that of conventional CEM I cements. In suitable concrete mix designs, blast furnace slag can replace a significant portion of traditional cement, making it a rapidly deployable solution for reducing the carbon footprint of concrete.

"The wider adoption of low-carbon concrete requires solutions that work in practice - materials that can be ordered, specified and used as part of normal concrete production. Blast furnace slag supplied through Hamina Finland meets this need. Its emission values have been verified, the material is readily available, and it provides concrete producers with a new way to develop low-carbon concrete mix designs," says Amir Wafin, EVP, Circular Materials, Betolar Plc.

The approval further strengthens Betolar's role as a supplier of circular-based binder solutions. At the same time, it introduces a new emission-calculable material alternative to the Finnish concrete market at a time when construction costs, emissions and raw material availability have become shared challenges across the industry.

"The availability of more verified and market-ready low-carbon binder alternatives gives concrete manufacturers better opportunities to optimize both emissions and costs. This is a concrete step towards a more diverse and competitive low-carbon concrete market in Finland," Wafin continues.

Betolar Plc

Further information:
Amir Wafin, EVP, Circular Materials, Betolar Plc, Tel. +358 40 53 89 849,amir.wafin@betolar.com

About Betolar

Betolar is a circular economy and materials technology company. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in Kannonkoski, Finland. Betolar is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland (ticker: BETOLAR) and its shares are also traded on the OTCQX International market in the United States (ticker: BTLRF). For more information, visit www.betolar.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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