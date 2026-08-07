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WKN: 552863 | ISIN: US0044342055 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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PR Newswire
07.08.2026 12:19 Uhr
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Acer Reports Revenues for July at NT$26.90 Billion and Year-to-July at NT$184.63 Billion; Both Marking 13-Year Highs for the Same Period

TAIPEI, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for July at NT$26.90 billion, up 21.9% year-on-year (YoY). Year-to-July consolidated revenues reached NT$184.63 billion with 23.1% YoY growth. In both July and year-to-July, Acer achieved record revenue highs in 13 years for the same period. Highlights include desktop PCs which grew 30.6% in July and 36.7% year-to-July, YoY, mainly due to AI usage.

Other highlights include:

  • Revenues from PCs grew 20.1% YoY year-to-July
  • Revenues from gaming businesses grew 7.2% YoY year-to - July
  • Revenues from the commercial line[1] grew 36.0% YoY year-to-July

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than personal computers[2] and displays grew over 34.3% YoY, year-to-July, which contributed 35.1% of the group's total revenues year-to-July. Among businesses under incubation, Acer ITS Inc. revenue grew 63.5% and Acer Fashion Inc. revenue grew 20.0% YoY, year-to-July.

[1] Acer's commercial products, excluding Chromebooks
[2] Personal computers business includes desktops and notebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2026 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

© 2026 PR Newswire
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