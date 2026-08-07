

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Acer (ACID.L) reported consolidated revenues for July at NT$26.90 billion, up 21.9% year-on-year. Year-to-July consolidated revenues were NT$184.63 billion with 23.1% growth from last year. Revenue from Desktop PCs grew 30.6% in July and 36.7% year-to-July, from prior year, mainly due to AI usage.



For year-to-July period, revenues from PCs grew 20.1%, revenues from gaming businesses grew 7.2%, and revenues from the commercial line grew 36.0%. The company said its strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. For year-to-July period, total revenues from businesses other than personal computers and displays grew over 34.3% from last year, which contributed 35.1% of the group's total revenues year-to-July.



Acer shares closed trading at NT$30.25 on Taiwan Stock Exchange, up 0.83 percent.



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