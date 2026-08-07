Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announced that it has completed the migration of the Amino Innovations online supplement store www.aminoinnovations.com (the "Amino Innovations Store"), including its product catalogue and existing customer base, onto the Company's e-commerce platform at www.precisionpeptidecompany.com.

Following the migration, sales through the legacy Amino Innovations Store have now ceased, and all traffic is directed to the Company platform. The Company now manages the point of sale and the customer relationship end to end.

The migration consolidates a seven-product portfolio onto a single Company-owned storefront, spanning six wellness categories: recovery, healthy aging, immune support, stress and sleep, hair, and cognitive support. The range comprises The Recovery Patch, a transdermal delivery format, together with BPC, Ageless, KPV, Chill, Hair and Blue. The Company expects that presenting the full range in one place may support cross category purchasing and increase average order size among customers who previously purchased from a narrower selection.

The migrated customers are existing purchasers with transaction history as well as further newly generated leads. The Company expects that the migrated customers will contribute revenue without the customer acquisition costs ordinarily associated with new customer growth, and now holds the direct customer relationship and the associated first party data, including purchase history and communication preferences. The Company intends to use this data to support repeat purchase activity and to evaluate subscription and replenishment offerings.

With the migration complete, the Company operates its commercial activity end to end: formulation and product development, manufacturing in an approved United States facility, a single owned storefront, and the direct relationship with the customer. This consolidation also establishes one conversion point for all future marketing activity, and allows the Company to operate one storefront, one fulfilment process and one compliance framework rather than maintaining parallel systems.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"Owning the storefront and the customer relationship changes what we are able to do as a business. We are no longer only formulating products. We are selling them directly to people who already know them, across a range that now covers seven products in six categories. That is the platform we wanted in place, and our focus now is on serving those customers well and learning how the portfolio performs when it is presented together."

All products offered on the platform are manufactured in an approved facility in the United States of America and are distributed across North America.

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the anticipated benefits of a single Company-owned e-commerce platform, the Company's expectations regarding increased average order size and sales, and the Company's expectations regarding its commercialization efforts and future business plans. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risk that the migrated customer base does not generate the anticipated revenue or cost savings, the risk that sales and average order size do not increase as expected, the risk that the Company is unable to successfully develop or commercialize subscription and replenishment offerings, the ability of the Company to complete its planned future activities and anticipated business plans, and risks relating to the Company's e-commerce platform, data management and customer relationships. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, changes in the financial markets and changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations and the Company's limited operating history. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308501

Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.