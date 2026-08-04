Highlights

The Company introduces expected launch of the Peptide Pen, its second commercial product, marking a significant expansion beyond transdermal patches into precision injection delivery

Designed, manufactured, and tested in the United States in a cGMP-certified facility using medical-grade materials

Features a 5mL dosing configuration, a first for a combined pen-and-vial peptide device, offering significantly more capacity than the standard 3mL cartridges commonly available

Interchangeable cartridge system allows customers to switch between different peptide protocols using a single device, reducing cost and complexity

Commercial release targeted for August 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announces the introduction of the Peptide Pen (the "Peptide Pen"), the Company's second commercial product. The launch of the Peptide Pen is expected to represent a significant expansion of the Company's product offering, building on its BPC-157 transdermal patch with a new precision injection delivery system.

A New Standard in Peptide Delivery

The Peptide Pen is the first combined pen-and-vial peptide device to feature a 5mL dosing configuration. Most pen-style peptide devices on the market use 3mL cartridges, which can require more frequent cartridge changes and create interruptions for customers on longer or higher-dose protocols. The 5mL configuration means fewer cartridge swaps, less waste, and a more practical experience for customers managing ongoing peptide regimens.

The device also features an interchangeable cartridge system. Rather than being locked into a single peptide or protocol, customers can load different cartridges into the same device. This gives customers the flexibility to manage multiple peptide protocols with one pen, rather than purchasing separate devices for each, reducing both cost and complexity.

Designed and Made in the U.S.

The Peptide Pen is designed, manufactured, and tested in the United States in a cGMP-certified facility (ISO 13485) using medical-grade materials throughout. U.S.-based design and manufacturing was a central consideration in the Company's selection of a device partner.

The Company has partnered with Casetides, a U.S.-based designer of peptide storage, transport, and injection systems, to bring the Peptide Pen to market.

Product Specifications

The Peptide Pen combines a peptide vial and injection mechanism into a single device. Additional product features include a mechanical click-dial for precision dosing, compatibility with 29G to 32G ultra-fine needles, a medical-grade ABS polymer body with a stainless steel drive mechanism, and borosilicate glass cartridges. The device is TSA-compliant and comes with a lifetime warranty.

Building a Multi-Product Platform

The introduction of the Peptide Pen is the latest step in the Company's strategy to build a broader product platform in the peptide wellness space. With two distinct delivery systems now in its product line, the Company offers customers both a needle-free transdermal option and a precision injection option.

The Company is targeting a commercial release of the Peptide Pen in August 2026 through The Precision Peptide Company website.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"The Peptide Pen is our second product and it expands what we can offer customers. The 5mL configuration is a first for a combined pen-and-vial device. It means fewer cartridge changes and a better experience on longer protocols. The interchangeable vial system lets customers manage multiple peptides with one pen. It's designed and made in the U.S. in a cGMP-certified facility. Customers now have two delivery options from us, the transdermal patch and the Peptide Pen."

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated commercial release of the Peptide Pen in August 2026, the expected expansion of the Company's product offering, the Company's strategy to build a broader product platform in the peptide wellness space, anticipated customer benefits of the interchangeable cartridge system, and the continued use of cGMP-certified, U.S.-based manufacturing. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions, estimates, and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that such estimates, opinions, or assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: delays in product commercialization or distribution; supply chain disruptions; changes in customer demand or market conditions in the peptide wellness sector; the Company's ability to maintain its manufacturing and supply arrangements with third-party partners; regulatory developments affecting the Company's products or operations; general economic and market conditions; and the other risk factors described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307875

Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.