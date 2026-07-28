Highlights

Q3/Q4 2026 is the targeted completion period for testing of The Precision Peptide Company's Thymosin Alpha-1 transdermal patch

is the targeted completion period for testing of The Precision Peptide Company's Thymosin Alpha-1 transdermal patch 2025 research continues to evaluate Thymosin Alpha-1 for immune regulation and inflammation, supporting its ongoing relevance within the peptide and immune-health landscape¹

continues to evaluate Thymosin Alpha-1 for immune regulation and inflammation, supporting its ongoing relevance within the peptide and immune-health landscape¹ The patch is being developed to bring Thymosin Alpha-1 into a portable, needle-free format without mixing or cold storage

Based on its review of currently publicly available products, The Precision Peptide Company believes the product could be among the first commercially available Thymosin Alpha-1 transdermal patches

Testing will evaluate formulation stability and performance within the transdermal patch format

The program expands the transdermal portfolio into the immune-support category

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announced that testing is underway for its Thymosin Alpha-1 transdermal patch.

Testing is focused on formulation stability and performance within the patch format and is targeted for completion in Q3/Q4 2026.

Based on its review of currently available products, The Precision Peptide Company believes the product could be among the first commercially available Thymosin Alpha-1 transdermal patches.

Thymosin Alpha-1 is a naturally occurring peptide that has been studied for its immune-modulating properties. A 2025 systematic review and meta-analysis examined its role in immune regulation, inflammation and infection-related outcomes, demonstrating continued scientific interest in its potential immune-related applications.1

The study did not evaluate The Precision Peptide Company's patch, which remains under development and testing.

The patch is a consumer wellness product and has not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Addressing the Delivery Gap

Thymosin Alpha-1 has traditionally been associated with injectable administration. BPC is developing the transdermal patch as a portable, needle-free alternative that can be applied directly to the skin without mixing, preparation or cold storage.

The format is intended to make Thymosin Alpha-1 easier to transport and incorporate into daily wellness routines. It also supports BPC's broader strategy of converting peptide ingredients into convenient, consumer-ready formats.

The Company's development approach targets three key functions; stabilization of the peptide formulation, permeation through the skin and sustained release over time.

The patch is being formulated and tested in the United States, supporting BPC's focus on U.S.-based product development and manufacturing.

Testing and Development Timeline

Current testing will evaluate whether Thymosin Alpha-1 can be maintained in a stable patch formulation and delivered consistently through the intended transdermal format.

Completion is targeted for Q3/Q4 2026. Subject to successful testing, the product would expand BPC's transdermal portfolio into the immune-support category and provide another potential commercial application for its delivery platform.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"Thymosin Alpha-1 has an established research history in immune regulation, but the available delivery formats have not been designed around everyday consumer convenience. We are working to change that by developing a portable, needle-free patch that requires no mixing or cold storage.

"Our immediate focus is completing formulation and stability testing in Q3/Q4 2026. Based on our review of currently available products, we believe this could be among the first commercially available Thymosin Alpha-1 transdermal patches and an important addition to our growing patch portfolio."

Expanding the Transdermal Portfolio

The Thymosin Alpha-1 program builds on BPC's broader work in transdermal delivery and its focus on stabilization, permeation and sustained-release applications.

The patch portfolio is being developed to address recovery, immunity and other targeted wellness categories through formats intended to be simpler and more portable than conventional administration methods. The Company's broader strategy centers on quality consumer-ready accessible peptide formats.

Source

1 https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/immunology/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2025.1571456/full

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to statements regarding: the targeted completion of formulation and stability testing in Q3/Q4 2026; the potential for the Thymosin Alpha-1 transdermal patch to be among the first commercially available products of its kind; the anticipated expansion of BPC's transdermal portfolio into the consumer wellness category; the intended format, performance, and consumer convenience of the patch; and the Company's broader development and commercialization strategy.

Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of the date of this news release and is subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the failure of formulation or stability testing; the inability to successfully commercialize the patch; regulatory developments affecting the Company's products or operations; competition from existing or new market participants; and general business, market and economic risks.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying its forward-looking information are reasonable, those assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Readers are directed to the Company's filings on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) for a description of additional risk factors that may affect the Company's business and results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306776

Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.