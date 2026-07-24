On July 23, 2026, the FDA's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee voted 8-6 (one abstention) to recommend BPC-157 for inclusion on the Section 503A Bulks List.

BPC-157 was the first of seven peptides considered at the July 23-24 meeting.

The Company markets a commercial portfolio of peptide products including KPV capsules and a BPC-157 transdermal patch.

As per the Company's news release dated July 14, 2026, the Company received a 20,000-unit production run of its BPC-157 transdermal patch.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company Inc. (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, applauds today's vote by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (the "Committee"), which recommended that BPC-157 and KPV (Lysine-Proline-Valine) be considered for inclusion on the FDA's 503A Bulks List. While the recommendation is advisory and subject to final FDA review, the Company believes it represents a positive step toward improving patient access to quality-focused, professionally compounded peptide therapies.

If ultimately adopted by the FDA, today's advisory committee recommendation represents a significant step toward allowing U.S. patients to legally access physician-prescribed BPC-157 through regulated compounding pharmacies, replacing much of the current reliance on unregulated sources.

KPV, like BPC-157, has received a favourable FDA advisory-committee recommendation for inclusion on the 503A Bulks List and is now advancing through the FDA's regulatory process. It has not yet received FDA approval or final list inclusion.

This comes shortly after the Company's news release dated July 14, 2026 highlighting that the Company received a 20,000-unit production run of its BPC-157 transdermal patch. The patches are manufactured and independently tested in the United States and marks the Company's transition from testing to commercialization. Each patch is formulated to deliver 2 mg of BPC-157, consistent with the third-party test results, which confirmed 95.5% chromatographic purity, exceeding the >=95% threshold that is widely recognized across the peptide industry as the analytical benchmark for high-purity grade peptide products, and a quantified dose of 2.02 mg of BPC-157 per patch.

The Committee's decision reflects the growing recognition that patients and healthcare providers are seeking regulated, pharmacy-compounded alternatives to an unregulated gray market. By supporting a more structured regulatory pathway, the FDA has the opportunity to enhance patient safety, quality standards, and oversight while encouraging continued scientific and clinical evaluation of peptides such as BPC-157 & KPV.

"The Committee's vote is an encouraging development for patients, healthcare practitioners, and the broader peptide industry," said Pratap Sandhu, Chief Executive Officer of The Precision Peptide Company. "We believe patients are best served when innovative therapies are produced through licensed pharmacies operating under established regulatory frameworks rather than through unregulated channels. This recommendation is a step toward improving quality, transparency, and patient safety."

The Precision Peptide Company remains committed to developing pharmaceutical-grade peptide products through rigorous manufacturing, quality assurance, and evidence-based innovation. As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve, the Company looks forward to supporting responsible commercialization efforts that prioritize patient safety, physician oversight, and product quality.

About The Precision Peptide Company Inc.

The Precision Peptide Company is focused on developing premium peptide-based health and wellness products with an emphasis on scientific integrity, pharmaceutical-quality manufacturing, and innovative delivery technologies. The Company is committed to advancing responsible access to peptide therapies through research, education, and regulatory compliance.

Select Corporate Milestones to Date

Dual-listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: BPC) and the OTCQB (OTCQB: PNGAF).

Commercialized a portfolio of peptide-based wellness products spanning recovery, cognitive, longevity, gut-health, dermal, hair and skin categories.

Advancing a proprietary transdermal microneedle delivery platform and consumer patch line designed to deliver peptides without injections or cold-chain storage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding potential regulatory developments and the Company's future business plans. The FDA advisory committee's recommendation is non-binding, and there can be no assurance that the FDA will adopt the recommendation or that any future regulatory actions will occur as anticipated.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the potential impact of the the Committee's recommendation regarding BPC-157, the anticipated regulatory pathway for BPC-157, the Company's plans for developing pharmaceutical-grade peptide products, and the Company's expectations regarding commercialization efforts. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the non-binding nature of the Committee's recommendation, the risk that the FDA may not adopt the recommendation or may not include BPC-157 on the 503A Bulks List, changes in regulatory frameworks affecting peptide therapies and compounding pharmacies, the ability of the Company to complete its planned future activities and anticipated business plans. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, changes in the financial markets and changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations and the Company's limited operating history. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306389

Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.