Highlights

The Precision Peptide Company's newly launched direct-to-consumer and telehealth platform is now available in all 50 states of the United States.

100% U.S.-compounded peptide products are supported through a 503A compounding agreement

peptide products are supported through a 503A compounding agreement July 23, 2026 is the scheduled FDA advisory committee review date for several peptide substances, including BPC-157; The Precision Peptide Company's compounding, telehealth, compliance and consumer-sales infrastructure is currently in place

is the scheduled FDA advisory committee review date for several peptide substances, including BPC-157; The Precision Peptide Company's compounding, telehealth, compliance and consumer-sales infrastructure is currently in place The website brings together oral supplements, transdermal patches, topical products and telehealth services through one consumer-facing platform

The transdermal patches provide a differentiated, needle-free format that requires no mixing or cold storage

LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification supports compliance, consumer-safety, payment-processing and advertising standards

The launch is extended to expand retail reach and brand visibility as the business advances its commercial rollout

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announced the launch of its direct-to-consumer retail and telehealth website across all 50 U.S. states.

The website is now live and can be viewed at [www.precisionpeptidecompany.com].

The new platform establishes a nationwide sales channel for an expanding portfolio of oral supplements, transdermal patches and topical wellness products. It brings product information, online purchasing and telehealth services together through one consumer-facing website.

Consumers can explore and purchase the available product range directly online. The website is designed to simplify access to peptide-powered wellness through clear product information, consumer-friendly formats and a streamlined purchasing experience.

The current oral supplement portfolio supports wellness categories including daily energy and vitality, focus and mental energy, muscle, joint and gut support, relaxation and sleep, and gut balance and recovery. Topical products are designed to support scalp, follicle and skin health, while the transdermal patch portfolio targets recovery, immunity and other wellness applications. Together, these products give BPC multiple consumer-ready formats across a range of wellness categories.

Differentiated Transdermal Patch Format

The transdermal patches provide a needle-free format designed for convenient application without mixing or complex administration. Applied directly to the skin, the transdermal patches are intended to fit easily into wellness routines and make peptide-powered wellness more accessible to a broader consumer audience.

The broader transdermal delivery architecture is being developed around stabilization, permeation and sustained-release applications. This strategy is focused on stable, consumer-ready formats that do not require needles, mixing or cold storage.

U.S. Compounding, Telehealth and Compliance Infrastructure

The launch builds on the telehealth infrastructure (see news release dated June 9, 2026), together with the 503A compounding agreement (see news release dated June 2, 2026).

Under the agreement, compounded peptide products are to be 100% compounded in the United States.

The platform is also supported by the previously announced LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification. The certification independently supports compliance and consumer-safety standards while positioning The Precision Peptide Company to process payments and conduct marketing activities across major payment and advertising platforms.

The platform is designed to align with applicable U.S. legal, HIPAA, telehealth and pharmacy regulations, and is intended to support secure consumer interactions and continued nationwide expansion.

Direct Consumer Relationship and Commercial Opportunity

The launch is intended to establish a direct relationship with consumers and provide the Company with additional control over product education, brand presentation and the overall customer experience.

The platform is designed to support customer acquisition, repeat purchasing, future subscription offerings and the introduction of additional products, bringing product education, online purchasing and telehealth services together in one place. The website is also intended to expand retail reach and brand visibility as BPC moves into the next phase of its commercial rollout.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"This launch brings our product portfolio and the infrastructure we have built together for the customer. Consumers across all 50 states can now explore our oral supplements, topical products and differentiated transdermal patches through one platform.

"This gives us a direct channel with customers, makes peptide-powered wellness more accessible and creates a platform from which we can continue expanding our portfolio across the United States."

Timing Ahead of FDA Advisory Committee Review

As previously disclosed, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has referred several peptides, including BPC-157, to the Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee, which is scheduled to review these substances at a public meeting on July 23, 2026.

With its U.S.-based 503A compounding agreement, telehealth infrastructure, LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification and consumer-facing retail website now in place, The Precision Peptide Company enters the scheduled review with its U.S. compounding, compliance and consumer-sales infrastructure already established and operational.

The platform positions BPC to respond to future regulatory developments while continuing to expand its product portfolio, consumer reach and commercial presence across the United States.

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: the anticipated benefits of the Company's direct-to-consumer retail telehealth website launch and its ability to sell peptide products online across the United States; the expected operation of its prescription, telehealth and pharmacy fulfillment infrastructure, including compounding; the anticipated impact of U.S. regulatory developments; the expected performance and consumer adoption of its transdermal patch format and broader transdermal delivery technology; the Company's plans for customer acquisition, subscription offerings and additional product introductions; and the continued maintenance of its LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification.

Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including that: its retail telehealth website, compounding arrangements, provider networks and pharmacy fulfillment partners will continue to operate as contemplated; no adverse regulatory, scientific, manufacturing or supply chain developments will materially impair its direct-to-consumer commercialization; its transdermal delivery technology will perform as designed and achieve consumer adoption; its planned customer acquisition strategies and product introductions will proceed as contemplated; its LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification will be maintained; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a manner materially adverse to the Company.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, but not limited to: the direct-to-consumer rollout may not generate anticipated commercial results; the Company's telehealth infrastructure, provider networks or pharmacy fulfillment arrangements may be disrupted or terminated; U.S. regulatory developments, including the outcome of the PCAC review, may not favour compliant, U.S.-compounded peptide operators or may result in restrictions materially adverse to the Company; the transdermal delivery technology may not perform as designed or achieve anticipated consumer adoption; and the Company's LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification may not be maintained or continue to support payment-processing and advertising access on acceptable terms.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305900

Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.