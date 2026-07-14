Highlights

Received full production run of approximately 20,000 BPC-157 transdermal patches, the Company's lead product candidate

Patches are manufactured and independently tested in the United States

Marks the Company's transition from testing to commercialization

Each patch delivers 2 mg of BPC-157, consistent with the 95.5% purity and 2.02 mg dose

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announces that it has received its production run of approximately 20,000 units of its BPC-157 transdermal patch (the "Patch"), the Company's lead product candidate. The arrival of this commercial inventory follows the Company's previously announced order (previously announced here) and represents a key step in the Company's transition from testing and formulation validation to commercialization.

The Patch is proudly manufactured in the United States and was independently tested by a U.S. analytical laboratory. Each Patch is formulated to deliver 2 mg of BPC-157, consistent with the third-party test results reported in the Company's previous news release, which confirmed 95.5% chromatographic purity, exceeding the >=95% threshold that is widely recognized across the peptide industry as the analytical benchmark for high-purity grade peptide products, and a quantified dose of 2.02 mg of BPC-157 per patch.

With commercial inventory now in hand, the Company is positioned to proceed toward the initial commercial release of the Patch through The Precision Peptide Company website.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"We are proud that our patches are made and tested right here in the U.S. That reflects the standard we've set for ourselves and for our customers. We ordered 20,000 units and they've now arrived, which moves us into fulfillment as we prepare to begin selling through our website."

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's plans to commercially release the Patch through its website, the Company's transition from testing and formulation validation to commercialization, and the anticipated distribution of the Patch across North America. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such information is provided and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: regulatory approvals and compliance requirements; market acceptance of the Company's products; competition in the wellness and peptide industry; the Company's ability to successfully commercialize its products; supply chain risks; and general economic and market conditions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305067

Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.