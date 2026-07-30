Highlights

Seven products are now in stock and available to purchase at precisionpeptidecompany.com: BPC, KPV, Ageless, Chill, Blue, Hair and The Recovery Patch

at precisionpeptidecompany.com: BPC, KPV, Ageless, Chill, Blue, Hair and The Recovery Patch The Recovery Patch is the Company's first transdermal peptide product available at retail, providing a needle-free format that requires no mixing, no measuring and no cold storage

is the Company's first transdermal peptide product available at retail, providing a needle-free format that requires no mixing, no measuring and no cold storage All 50 U.S. states can order through the platform

can order through the platform LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification supports compliance, consumer-safety, payment-processing and advertising standards

supports compliance, consumer-safety, payment-processing and advertising standards GLP-1, Sermorelin and NAD+ protocols are listed on the platform as coming soon, supported by the Company's previously announced 503A compounding agreement and telehealth infrastructure

are listed on the platform as coming soon, supported by the Company's previously announced 503A compounding agreement and telehealth infrastructure On July 23 and 24, 2026, the FDA's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee voted in favour of six of the seven peptides it reviewed. Four of those six are used in the Company's existing formulations. The recommendations are non-binding and are not FDA approval

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "Precision Peptide"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announced that seven products are in stock and available for direct purchase at www.precisionpeptidecompany.com across all 50 U.S. states.

The announcement follows the Company's recently launched retail and telehealth platform and marks the point at which that platform begins transacting. It comes days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee voted in favor of six of the seven peptides it reviewed, four of which are used in the Company's existing formulations.

Products Now Available

Seven products are listed in stock across capsules, a topical serum and a transdermal patch.

The Recovery Patch is a transdermal peptide patch formulated for active individuals and is the Company's first patch product available at retail. It is applied directly to the skin and requires no mixing, no measurement and no refrigeration. Additional patch formats remain in development.

BPC capsules are formulated to support recovery processes. KPV capsules are formulated for daily support of gut comfort, inflammatory response and skin appearance. Ageless capsules are formulated to support the body's repair and energy systems with aging. Chill capsules are formulated to support calm and restful sleep without melatonin. Blue capsules provide cellular energy support mental clarity and focus without caffeine. Hair is a copper-peptide serum formulated for scalp condition and the appearance of fuller hair.

Products are manufactured to Current Good Manufacturing Practice ("cGMP") standards and third-party tested for purity, potency and identity.

Alongside direct consumer sales, the Company is accepting wholesale applications from clinics, gyms, spas and wellness retailers through the form at aminoinnovations.com. The Company intends to provide a further update on that channel in due course.

Certification and Infrastructure

The platform is supported by the previously announced LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification. The certification independently supports compliance and consumer-safety standards and positions the Company to process payments and conduct marketing activities across major payment and advertising platforms.

The retail catalogue operates alongside the U.S. compounding and telehealth infrastructure announced earlier this year, including the Company's 503A compounding agreement and telehealth platform. GLP-1, Sermorelin and NAD+ protocols are listed on the platform as coming soon and would be delivered through that prescription pathway. No timeline for their availability has been established.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"Our products are in stock and shipping to consumers in all 50 states. The platform we spent this year building is now transacting.

"The Recovery Patch is the product I would point to first. Putting a stable, needle-free peptide format in front of an everyday consumer is the reason this company exists, and it is now something people can buy."

FDA Advisory Committee Vote

On July 23 and 24, 2026, the FDA's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee reviewed seven peptides and voted in favour of six for consideration on the 503A Bulks List. BPC-157, KPV, thymosin beta-4 and MOTS-c were supported on the first day, and semax and epitalon on the second. One substance was not recommended.

Four of the six supported peptides are used in formulations within the Company's existing portfolio.

An advisory committee recommendation is not FDA approval. The votes are non-binding, the FDA is not required to follow them, and any addition to the 503A Bulks List requires a separate formal rulemaking process with an uncertain outcome and timeline. The 503A Bulks List governs pharmacy compounding and does not apply to the over-the-counter products the Company sells at retail.

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit www.precisionpeptidecompany.com.

Product Disclaimer

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: the availability of the Company's products for direct purchase through its retail and telehealth platform; the expected operation of the Company's prescription, telehealth and pharmacy fulfilment infrastructure; the anticipated availability of GLP-1, Sermorelin and NAD+ protocols; the performance and consumer adoption of the Company's transdermal patch format; the continued maintenance of its LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification; and the anticipated impact of U.S. regulatory developments, including the FDA Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee's July 2026 recommendations.

Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including that: its retail and telehealth platform, compounding arrangements, provider networks and pharmacy fulfilment partners will continue to operate as contemplated; products will remain available and manufactured to cGMP standards without material supply chain disruption; its transdermal delivery technology will perform as designed and achieve consumer adoption; its planned customer acquisition strategies, wholesale channel expansion and product introductions will proceed as contemplated; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a manner materially adverse to the Company.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, but not limited to; U.S. regulatory developments, including the outcome of the PCAC review, may not favour compliant, U.S.-compounded peptide operators or may result in restrictions materially adverse to the Company; the transdermal delivery technology may not perform as designed or achieve anticipated consumer adoption; the wholesale channel may not develop as contemplated; the Company's LegitScript Healthcare Merchant Certification may not be maintained or continue to support payment-processing and advertising access on acceptable terms; and the Company's products may not continue to be manufactured to cGMP standards or third-party tested without supply chain disruption. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities and is not personalized investment advice.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307224

Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.