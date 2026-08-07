

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $230 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $183 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.



Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $247 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $2.111 billion from $2.025 billion last year.



PPL Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $230 Mln. vs. $183 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $2.111 Bln vs. $2.025 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.90 To $ 1.98



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