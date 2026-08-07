DFDS A/S: DFDS Head Of Ferry Division Mathieu Girardin To Leave

Mathieu Girardin, EVP, Head of Ferry Division and member of the Executive Management Team will step down from his position on 14 August 2026. Mathieu Girardin joined DFDS in October 2022.

During Mathieu Girardin's four-year tenure with DFDS, he has led a significant transformation of the Ferry Division while growing DFDS' presence in strategic and emerging markets.

"I would like to thank Mathieu for his contributions to DFDS. Under his leadership, the Ferry Division has strengthened and expanded its network and enhanced its organisational capabilities to prepare the division for the future. As we enter the? next ?phase of? our ongoing transformation, the management change will bring new perspectives to our strategic direction", says Michael Hansen, CEO of DFDS.

"It has been a privilege to lead the Ferry Division and work alongside talented colleagues across DFDS. I am proud of what we have achieved and confident that both the Ferry Division and DFDS are well positioned for continued improvement", says Mathieu Girardin, Head of Ferry Division.

Michael Hansen, CEO will assume responsibility as Interim Head of Ferry Division until a successor is in place. The recruitment process for a new Head of Ferry Division has been initiated.

DFDS' Ferry Division provides ferry, port terminal, and rail services connecting people and businesses across the North Sea, the Mediterranean, the Channel, the Baltic Sea, and the Strait of Gibraltar. Ferry Division's revenue was DKK 17bn in 2025.

Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47

About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 15,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.