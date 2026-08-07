Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schwere Seltene Erden: Entsteht hier die nächste Milliardenstory?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140P3 | ISIN: DK0060655629 | Ticker-Symbol: 29K
Frankfurt
07.08.26 | 11:58
17,330 Euro
+5,67 % +0,930
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DFDS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DFDS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,31017,43019:43
17,33017,40019:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2026 14:00 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

DFDS A/S: DFDS Head Of Ferry Division Mathieu Girardin To Leave

Mathieu Girardin, EVP, Head of Ferry Division and member of the Executive Management Team will step down from his position on 14 August 2026. Mathieu Girardin joined DFDS in October 2022.

During Mathieu Girardin's four-year tenure with DFDS, he has led a significant transformation of the Ferry Division while growing DFDS' presence in strategic and emerging markets.

"I would like to thank Mathieu for his contributions to DFDS. Under his leadership, the Ferry Division has strengthened and expanded its network and enhanced its organisational capabilities to prepare the division for the future. As we enter the? next ?phase of? our ongoing transformation, the management change will bring new perspectives to our strategic direction", says Michael Hansen, CEO of DFDS.

"It has been a privilege to lead the Ferry Division and work alongside talented colleagues across DFDS. I am proud of what we have achieved and confident that both the Ferry Division and DFDS are well positioned for continued improvement", says Mathieu Girardin, Head of Ferry Division.

Michael Hansen, CEO will assume responsibility as Interim Head of Ferry Division until a successor is in place. The recruitment process for a new Head of Ferry Division has been initiated.

DFDS' Ferry Division provides ferry, port terminal, and rail services connecting people and businesses across the North Sea, the Mediterranean, the Channel, the Baltic Sea, and the Strait of Gibraltar. Ferry Division's revenue was DKK 17bn in 2025.

Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59
Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47

About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 15,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.