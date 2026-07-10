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WKN: A140P3 | ISIN: DK0060655629 | Ticker-Symbol: 29K
Tradegate
09.07.26 | 21:54
15,830 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DFDS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DFDS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,76015,85010:38
15,77015,84010:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2026 10:00 Uhr
121 Leser
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DFDS A/S: June Volumes: Freight Overall Higher

Ferry - freight: In June 2026, total volumes of 3.5m lane metres were 3.3% above June 2025.

North Sea volumes were above 2025 due to higher volumes on most routes, including a positive comparison impact from the Swedish national strike in June 2025. Mediterranean volumes were overall below 2025, partly due to reduced capacity on certain routes. Volume growth on the Egypt and Tunisia routes continued.

Channel volumes were slightly below 2025. Baltic Sea volumes were above 2025 and Strait of Gibraltar volumes were also above 2025.

For the last twelve months, the total transported freight lane metres increased 0.8% to 41.9m from 41.5m in 2025-24 and decreased 0.4% adjusted for route changes.

Ferry - passenger: In June 2026, the number of passengers decreased 8.0% to 413k compared to 2025. The decrease was due to fewer departures and hence lower volumes on Strait of Gibraltar as well as lower volumes on the Dover Strait.

For the last twelve months, the total number of passengers decreased 17.7% to 5.0m compared to 6.1m in 2025-24. The decrease was 5.3% adjusted for route changes.

DFDS ferry volumes
June Last-12-months
Freight202420252026Change 202420252026Change
Lane metres, '0003,5783,4313,5433.3% 40,00141,54341,8900.8%
Passenger202420252026Change 202420252026Change
Passengers, '000608450413-8.0% 5,4806,0524,982-17.7%

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The July 2026 volume report is expected to be published on 14 August 2026 at around 7.30am CET.

Contact

Karen Boesen, CFO +45 20 58 58 40

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47

About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 15,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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