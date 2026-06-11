Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BTQ 73x. Kommt jetzt Delta?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140P3 | ISIN: DK0060655629 | Ticker-Symbol: 29K
Tradegate
10.06.26 | 08:19
18,920 Euro
+1,88 % +0,350
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DFDS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DFDS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,45018,54011:40
18,46018,54011:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.06.2026 10:00 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DFDS A/S: May Volumes: Mixed Growth Across Route Network

INVESTOR NEWS no. 18 - 11 June 2026

Ferry - freight: In May 2026, total volumes of 3.6m lane metres were 1.8% below 2025 and down 1.7% adjusted for route changes.

North Sea volumes were above 2025 following higher volumes on most routes. Mediterranean volumes were overall below 2025, partly due to a higher number of Turkish public holidays in May 2026 compared to 2025. Volume growth on the Egypt and Tunisia routes continued.

Channel volumes were below 2025 driven by lower volumes on the Dover Strait. Baltic Sea volumes were well above 2025 and Strait of Gibraltar volumes were also above 2025.

For the last twelve months, the total transported freight lane metres increased 0.3% to 41.8m from 41.7m in 2025-24 and decreased 1.5% adjusted for route changes.

Ferry - passenger: In May 2026, the number of passengers adjusted for route changes decreased 1.9% to 443k compared to 2025. The decrease was due to fewer departures and hence lower volumes on Strait of Gibraltar which offset higher Channel volumes.

For the last twelve months, the total number of passengers decreased 14.2% to 5.0m compared to 5.8m in 2025-24. The decrease was 5.0% adjusted for route changes.

DFDS ferry volumes
May Last-12-months
Freight202420252026Change 202420252026Change
Lane metres, '0003,5103,6723,604-1.8% 39,83941,65841,7650.3%
Passenger202420252026Change 202420252026Change
Passengers, '000574452443-1.9% 5,2885,8495,018-14.2%

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The June 2026 volume report is expected to be published on 10 July 2026 at around 10.00am CET.

Contact

Karen Boesen, CFO & Interim CEO +45 20 58 58 40

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47

About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 15,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.