GEN Restaurant Group Appoints CPG Industry Veteran Mark Cutrona as Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations

30-Year Consumer Packaged Goods Executive Joins GEN from Hormel Foods, with Prior Sales Leadership Roles at Kimberly-Clark and TreeHouse Foods

Appointment Deepens Sales, Broker and Category Management Leadership as GEN Scales Its Rapidly Growing Retail Business Nationwide

CERRITOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2026 / GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. ("GEN" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:GENK), a leader in Korean BBQ both in-restaurant and at home, with more than 54 GEN Korean BBQ locations and a rapidly growing consumer packaged goods ("CPG") business, today announced the appointment of Mark Cutrona as Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations, effective immediately. In his new role, Mr. Cutrona will lead GEN's retail sales organization and CPG operations, including national and regional account management, the Company's broker network, category management and trade marketing.

Mr. Cutrona is a results-driven CPG sales professional with more than 30 years of experience in account management, broker leadership, category management and trade marketing. Throughout his career, he has held sales leadership roles with industry-leading companies, including Kimberly-Clark, TreeHouse Foods and Hormel Foods, where he most recently served as a National Account Manager.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Cutrona has led numerous new product launches and brand extensions, consistently driving revenue growth, expanding market share and strengthening customer partnerships. His track record is built on leveraging data-driven insights, strategic customer engagement and strong broker partnerships to create sustainable business growth. He is recognized for developing collaborative relationships, identifying new market opportunities and delivering profitable, long-term results for both the companies he has served and their retail partners.

The appointment advances the organizational build-out GEN has outlined in support of its CPG strategy, which includes adding senior CPG executives and engaging regional broker networks as the Company expands distribution of its ready-to-cook marinated meats across grocery and warehouse club retailers nationwide.

Management Commentary

"Mark brings exactly the kind of experience our retail business needs at this stage of its growth - three decades of building and leading sales organizations for some of the most respected names in consumer packaged goods," said David Kim, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GEN. "We have proven that consumers want the GEN Korean BBQ experience at home, and our products are now on shelves at a growing list of national and regional retailers. The opportunity in front of us is to convert that demand into disciplined, repeatable execution across every account and category. Mark has done that at Kimberly-Clark, TreeHouse and Hormel, and we are excited to have him lead that effort for GEN."

"GEN has one of the most differentiated products I have seen come into the category - authentic, restaurant-quality Korean BBQ backed by a brand consumers already know and trust," added Mr. Cutrona. "The early retailer response speaks for itself. I look forward to working with the team, our broker partners and our retail customers to broaden distribution, strengthen velocity at shelf and build a national CPG business with real staying power."

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

GEN Korean BBQ (Nasdaq:GENK) is a leader in Korean BBQ, with 54 company-owned restaurant locations and a rapidly growing consumer packaged goods business. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, GEN has grown into one of the largest Asian casual dining concepts in the United States, where an interactive "grill at your table" format, extensive menu of traditional Korean-inspired dishes, modern décor and lively atmosphere draw a broad and loyal guest base. As Korean flavors move further into the American mainstream, the Company's rapidly growing consumer packaged goods business is capturing at-home dining occasions, with distribution expanding across grocery and warehouse club retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit GenKoreanBBQ.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "will," "may," "could," "potential," and other similar words or expressions that predict or indicate future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding the appointment described in this press release and its anticipated benefits or impact; any statements regarding our strategy, future operations, and growth prospects, including expectations relating to the Company's CPG division; any projections regarding the number of locations carrying our CPG products; any statements regarding the amount or timing of future revenue or revenue growth; any statements of belief or expectation; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing or other future events. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

GENK@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: GEN Restaurant Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/gen-restaurant-group-appoints-cpg-industry-veteran-mark-cutrona-as-senio-1204542