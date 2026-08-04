GEN Restaurant Group to Host Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call on August 10, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

CERRITOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. ("GEN" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:GENK), a leader in Korean BBQ both in-restaurant and at home, with more than 59 GEN Korean BBQ locations and a rapidly growing consumer packaged goods business, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, after market close on Monday, August 10, 2026.

GEN will host an investor conference call on Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a question-and-answer session from telephone participants. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Kim and Chief Financial Officer Luke Hewko will host the call. To participate, please use the following information:

Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Monday, August 10, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. Dial-in: 1-800-717-1738

International Dial-in: 1-646-307-1865

Conference ID: 96912

Webcast: GENK Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation. The conference call will be broadcast live via webcast and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.genkoreanbbq.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Monday, August 24, 2026. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay ID 1196912. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

GEN Korean BBQ (Nasdaq:GENK) is a leader in Korean BBQ, with more than 59 GEN restaurant locations and a rapidly growing consumer packaged goods business. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, GEN has grown to more than 59 company-owned restaurants - among the largest Asian casual dining concepts in the United States - where an interactive "grill at your table" format, extensive menu of traditional Korean-inspired dishes, modern décor and lively atmosphere draw a broad and loyal guest base. As Korean flavors move further into the American mainstream, the Company's rapidly growing consumer packaged goods business is capturing at-home dining occasions, with distribution expanding across grocery and warehouse club retailers nationwide. For more information, please visit GenKoreanBBQ.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "will," "may," "could," "potential," and other similar words or expressions that predict or indicate future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding the non-binding letter of intent and the proposed transaction described in this press release, including the Board of Directors' review and evaluation of the proposal, whether definitive agreements will be negotiated or executed, whether any transaction will be consummated, and the potential terms, structure, timing or benefits of any such transaction, any statements regarding our strategy, future operations, and growth prospects, including expectations relating to the Company's CPG division and the number of locations in which such products will be carried, any statements regarding the amount or timing of future revenue or revenue growth, any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, any statements of belief or expectation, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing or other future events. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, including, among other things, the risk that the parties do not negotiate or execute definitive agreements with respect to the proposed transaction, that any transaction is not consummated on the terms contemplated, on the anticipated timeline, or at all, or that the anticipated benefits of any transaction are not realized. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

GENK@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: GEN Restaurant Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/gen-restaurant-group-to-host-second-quarter-2026-earnings-call-on-august-1201040