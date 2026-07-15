GEN Restaurant Group Secures Retail Placement at Northgate Market and Times Supermarkets

Initial Purchase Order Through Recently Announced UNFI Distribution Agreement Adds 68 New Doors with Incremental Customer Base

Four Ready-to-Cook SKUs - Beef Bulgogi, Pork Bulgogi, Beef Short Rib and Chicken Bulgogi - to Be Carried at Both Retail Chains

CERRITOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. ("GEN" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a fast-growing casual dining concept with an extensive menu and signature "grill at your table" experience as well as a rapidly growing retail business, today announced that four ready-to-cook marinated meat SKUs have been accepted for retail placement at Northgate González Market ("Northgate Market"), a leading family-owned Hispanic grocery chain in Southern California, and Times Supermarkets, one of Hawai'i's leading grocery chains.

The initial purchase order covers 44 Northgate Market locations and 24 Times Supermarkets locations. The order encompasses Beef Bulgogi, Pork Bulgogi, Beef Short Rib and Chicken Bulgogi - with all four SKUs to be carried at both retail chains. GEN's ready-to-cook marinated meats are prepared using the same recipes and quality standards featured across the Company's restaurant operations, offering consumers a convenient way to recreate the GEN Korean BBQ experience at home.

Founded in 1980 and family-owned and operated, Northgate Market operates more than 45 store locations across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, serving a predominantly Hispanic customer base. Hispanic consumers currently represent a meaningful segment of GEN's restaurant guest base, making the placement a natural extension of the GEN brand into a community with strong brand recognition and an appreciation for the Company's products.

Founded in 1949, Times Supermarkets operates 24 store locations across Hawai'i under the Times Super Market, Big Save Markets and other banners. The placement builds on GEN's growing retail momentum in the state, where its products secured freezer-aisle placement at Costco warehouses across Southern California and Hawai'i earlier this year.

Management Commentary

"Northgate Market and Times Supermarkets are two of the most trusted grocery banners in their respective markets, and this placement advances our retail strategy on two fronts," said David Kim, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GEN. "Northgate is especially meaningful for us as a chain local to our home market, serving a predominantly Hispanic customer base that already represents one of the largest and most loyal segments of our restaurant guests. Times Supermarkets, meanwhile, extends our reach to shoppers across Hawai'i, where demand for Korean BBQ continues to grow. With this incremental distribution win, we continue to execute on the multi-channel retail strategy we laid out for 2026."

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

GEN Korean BBQ (Nasdaq:GENK) is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has now grown to over 59 company-owned locations where guests serve as their own chefs, preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a vast segment of the population. Beyond the restaurants, GEN is building a rapidly growing retail business, bringing its signature Korean BBQ flavors to grocery and warehouse club retailers nationwide. For more information, visit GenKoreanBBQ.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "expect", "will," "may," and other similar words or expressions that predict or indicate future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding our strategy, future operations, and growth prospects, including expectation relating to the Company's CPG division, any statements regarding future revenue or revenue growth, any projections regarding the number of locations carrying our CPG products, any statements of belief or expectation, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing or other future events. Forward-looking statements are based on current information available at the time the statements are made and on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may also emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Investors are referred to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, new information, or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

GENK@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: GEN Restaurant Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/gen-restaurant-group-secures-retail-placement-at-northgate-market-and-ti-1191234