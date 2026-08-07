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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
07.08.26 | 08:02
8,250 Euro
-0,60 % -0,050
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1508,95013:04
Dow Jones News
07.08.2026 18:09 Uhr
497 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings 
07-Aug-2026 / 16:34 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
 
 ("the Company") 

Director/PDMR Shareholdings 

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. 

The Company announces that, on 5 August 2026, certain Executive Directors and other Persons Discharging Managerial 
Responsibilities ("PDMRs") exercised options granted on 25 July 2023 under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive 
Share Option Scheme 2018 ("2023 ESOS Options") to subscribe for "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each (""A" Shares") at an 
exercise price of GBP6.00 per share. This followed determination by the Remuneration Committee that the performance 
condition for the 2023 ESOS Options had been met as disclosed in the 2026 Annual Report and Accounts. 

Following the exercise of the 2023 ESOS Options, each PDMR immediately sold sufficient "A" Shares to cover the cost of 
the exercise at a price of GBP7.406238 per share. Certain individuals also sold additional shares at the same price, as 
detailed in the PDMR Notifications below. 

Enquiries: 
 
Rachel Spencer 
 
Company Secretary 
 
020 8996 2073 

7 August 2026 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                               Simon Emeny 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                          Executive Chairman 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                  Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                        Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                      
 
                                        213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                      
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                        "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
                                        
a)        
                                      
       Identification code 
                                      "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                         a. Exercise of 2023 ESOS 
                                          Option; and 
b)      Nature of the transaction                     b. Sale of "A" Shares 

                                        Price       Volume 

                                                   "A"   Price per 
                                                  Shares  Share 
 
 
                                         a.    10,000  GBP6.00 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                        Exercise 
 
 
                                         b. Sale 10,000  GBP7.406238 
                                          of "A" Shares 
       Aggregated information                     N/A - single transactions 
d)

5 August 2026

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                         Neil Smith 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                   Finance Director 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment            Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                  Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                
 
                                  213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                
 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type 
4. 
     of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
                                  "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each  
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
                                  
a)        
                                
       Identification code 
                                "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                  a. Exercise of 2023 ESOS Option; and 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction               b. Sale of "A" Shares 
                                
 
                                  Price          Volume 

                                                "A" Shares Price per 
                                                    Share 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                a. Exercise  5,000   GBP6.00 
 
 
                                  b. Sale of "A" 4,071   GBP7.406238 
                                    Shares 
       Aggregated information              N/A - single transactions 
d)

e) Date of the transaction 5 August 2026

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                               Frederick Turner 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                          Chief Operating Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                  Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                        Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                      
 
                                        213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                      
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                        "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument      
 
a)                                          
 
       Identification code                        "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 

                                         a. Exercise of 2023 ESOS 
                                          Option; and 
b)      Nature of the transaction                     b. Sale of "A" Shares
                                        Price       Volume 

                                                   "A"   Price per 
                                                  Shares  Share 
 
 
                                         a.    9,166  GBP6.00 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                        Exercise 
 
 
                                         b. Sale 9,166  GBP7.406238 
                                          of "A" Shares 
       Aggregated information                     N/A - single transactions 
d)

5 August 2026

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                               Dawn Browne 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                          Chief People Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                  Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                        Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                      
 
                                        213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                      
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                        "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
                                        
a)        
                                      
       Identification code 
                                      "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                         a. Exercise of 2023 ESOS 
                                          Option; and 
b)      Nature of the transaction                     b. Sale of "A" Shares 

                                        Price       Volume 

                                                   "A"   Price per 
                                                  Shares  Share 
 
 
                                         a.    5,833  GBP6.00 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                        Exercise 
 
 
                                         b. Sale 4,750  GBP7.406238 
                                          of "A" Shares

Aggregated information

d) N/A - single transactions

e) Date of the transaction 5 August 2026

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                               Peter Turner 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                          Property Director 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                  Initial Notification 
 
       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or 
3. 
     auction monitor 
 
                                        Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                      
 
                                        213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                      
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                        "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each  
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
                                        
a)        
                                      
       Identification code 
                                      "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                         a. Exercise of 2023 ESOS 
                                          Option; and 
b)      Nature of the transaction                     b. Sale of "A" Shares 

                                        Price       Volume 

                                                   "A"   Price per 
                                                  Shares  Share 
 
 
                                         a.    10,000  GBP6.00 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                        Exercise 
 
 
                                         b. Sale 8,142  GBP7.406238 
                                          of "A" Shares

Aggregated information

d) N/A - single transactions

e) Date of the transaction 5 August 2026

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                               Samantha Bourke 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                          Marketing Director 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                  Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                               Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
 
b)      LEI                                213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                        "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each  
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a)                                       
     Identification code 
                                      "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                         a. Exercise of 2023 ESOS 
                                          Option; and 
b)      Nature of the transaction                     b. Sale of "A" Shares 

                                        Price       Volume
                                                   "A"   Price per 
                                                  Shares  Share 
 
 
                                         a.    10,000  GBP6.00 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                        Exercise 
 
 
                                         b. Sale 8,142  GBP7.406238 
                                          of "A" Shares

d) Aggregated information N/A - single transactions

e) Date of the transaction 5 August 2026

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

f) Place of the transaction

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 439066 
EQS News ID:  2379552 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2379552&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2026 11:34 ET (15:34 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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