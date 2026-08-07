DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings 07-Aug-2026 / 16:34 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Director/PDMR Shareholdings This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Company announces that, on 5 August 2026, certain Executive Directors and other Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") exercised options granted on 25 July 2023 under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2018 ("2023 ESOS Options") to subscribe for "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each (""A" Shares") at an exercise price of GBP6.00 per share. This followed determination by the Remuneration Committee that the performance condition for the 2023 ESOS Options had been met as disclosed in the 2026 Annual Report and Accounts. Following the exercise of the 2023 ESOS Options, each PDMR immediately sold sufficient "A" Shares to cover the cost of the exercise at a price of GBP7.406238 per share. Certain individuals also sold additional shares at the same price, as detailed in the PDMR Notifications below. Enquiries: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 7 August 2026 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Simon Emeny 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 a. Exercise of 2023 ESOS Option; and b) Nature of the transaction b. Sale of "A" Shares Price Volume "A" Price per Shares Share a. 10,000 GBP6.00 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Exercise b. Sale 10,000 GBP7.406238 of "A" Shares Aggregated information N/A - single transactions d)

5 August 2026

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Neil Smith 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Finance Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type 4. of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 a. Exercise of 2023 ESOS Option; and b) Nature of the transaction b. Sale of "A" Shares Price Volume "A" Shares Price per Share c) Price(s) and volume(s) a. Exercise 5,000 GBP6.00 b. Sale of "A" 4,071 GBP7.406238 Shares Aggregated information N/A - single transactions d)

e) Date of the transaction 5 August 2026

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Frederick Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 a. Exercise of 2023 ESOS Option; and b) Nature of the transaction b. Sale of "A" Shares Price Volume "A" Price per Shares Share a. 9,166 GBP6.00 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Exercise b. Sale 9,166 GBP7.406238 of "A" Shares Aggregated information N/A - single transactions d)

5 August 2026

e) Date of the transaction

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dawn Browne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief People Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 a. Exercise of 2023 ESOS Option; and b) Nature of the transaction b. Sale of "A" Shares Price Volume "A" Price per Shares Share a. 5,833 GBP6.00 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Exercise b. Sale 4,750 GBP7.406238 of "A" Shares

Aggregated information

d) N/A - single transactions

e) Date of the transaction 5 August 2026

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

f) Place of the transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Property Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or 3. auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 a. Exercise of 2023 ESOS Option; and b) Nature of the transaction b. Sale of "A" Shares Price Volume "A" Price per Shares Share a. 10,000 GBP6.00 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Exercise b. Sale 8,142 GBP7.406238 of "A" Shares

Aggregated information

d) N/A - single transactions

e) Date of the transaction 5 August 2026

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Samantha Bourke 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Marketing Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 a. Exercise of 2023 ESOS Option; and b) Nature of the transaction b. Sale of "A" Shares Price Volume "A" Price per Shares Share a. 10,000 GBP6.00 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Exercise b. Sale 8,142 GBP7.406238 of "A" Shares

d) Aggregated information N/A - single transactions

e) Date of the transaction 5 August 2026

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

f) Place of the transaction

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 439066 EQS News ID: 2379552 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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August 07, 2026 11:34 ET (15:34 GMT)