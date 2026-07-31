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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
31.07.26 | 08:04
8,600 Euro
+2,38 % +0,200
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2008,75016:54
Dow Jones News
31.07.2026 16:27 Uhr
244 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
31-Jul-2026 / 14:52 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
    
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 

Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche 
Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the "Programme") between 27 July 2026 - 31 
July 2026. 

Date     Aggregate number of shares Highest price paid per  Lowest price paid per   Average price paid per 
       purchased          share (GBp)        share (GBp)        share (GBp) 
 
 
28/07/2026  14,000           752.00          748.00          750.0000 
 
29/07/2026  14,000           750.00          750.00          750.0000 
 
30/07/2026  14,000           750.00          744.00          748.2857 
 
31/07/2026  13,000           750.00          740.00          747.6923

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,004,372 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,078,143. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

31 July 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES 

Number of   Transaction price, 
Date      shares     pence         Time of transaction   Transaction reference number  Venue 
        purchased   (per share) 
 
 
28/07/2026   7000      752.00         11:50:12        00081986632TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/07/2026   7000      748.00         13:43:44        00081991872TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/07/2026   7000      750.00         08:07:27        00082007758TRLO0        XLON 
 
29/07/2026   7000      750.00         12:08:11        00082022338TRLO0        XLON 
 
30/07/2026   10000     750.00         09:45:20        00082045330TRLO0        XLON 
 
30/07/2026   3827      744.00         15:06:00        00082065620TRLO0        XLON 
 
30/07/2026   173      744.00         15:06:00        00082065621TRLO0        XLON 
 
31/07/2026   10000     750.00         09:49:23        00082082533TRLO0        XLON 
 
31/07/2026   3000      740.00         11:25:02        00082086504TRLO0        XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 438237 
EQS News ID:  2375616 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2375616&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2026 09:52 ET (13:52 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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