DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 31-Jul-2026 / 14:52 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the "Programme") between 27 July 2026 - 31 July 2026. Date Aggregate number of shares Highest price paid per Lowest price paid per Average price paid per purchased share (GBp) share (GBp) share (GBp) 28/07/2026 14,000 752.00 748.00 750.0000 29/07/2026 14,000 750.00 750.00 750.0000 30/07/2026 14,000 750.00 744.00 748.2857 31/07/2026 13,000 750.00 740.00 747.6923

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 3,004,372 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,078,143. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

31 July 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Number of Transaction price, Date shares pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 28/07/2026 7000 752.00 11:50:12 00081986632TRLO0 XLON 28/07/2026 7000 748.00 13:43:44 00081991872TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 7000 750.00 08:07:27 00082007758TRLO0 XLON 29/07/2026 7000 750.00 12:08:11 00082022338TRLO0 XLON 30/07/2026 10000 750.00 09:45:20 00082045330TRLO0 XLON 30/07/2026 3827 744.00 15:06:00 00082065620TRLO0 XLON 30/07/2026 173 744.00 15:06:00 00082065621TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 10000 750.00 09:49:23 00082082533TRLO0 XLON 31/07/2026 3000 740.00 11:25:02 00082086504TRLO0 XLON

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ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 438237 EQS News ID: 2375616 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 31, 2026 09:52 ET (13:52 GMT)