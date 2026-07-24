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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
24.07.26 | 08:02
8,650 Euro
+0,58 % +0,050
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7009,25019:32
Dow Jones News
24.07.2026 19:15 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
24-Jul-2026 / 17:44 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 

Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche 
Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the "Programme") between 20 July 2026 - 24 
July 2026. 

Date     Aggregate number of shares Highest price paid per  Lowest price paid per   Average price paid per 
       purchased          share (GBp)        share (GBp)        share (GBp) 
 
 
20/07/2026  5,974            740.00          740.00          740.0000 
 
22/07/2026  13,000           750.00          750.00          750.0000 
 
23/07/2026  1,260            750.00          750.00          750.0000 
 
24/07/2026  5,330            754.00          748.00          751.2983

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 33,946,686 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,949,372 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,997,314. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

24 July 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES 

Number of   Transaction price, 
Date      shares     pence         Time of transaction   Transaction reference number  Venue 
        purchased   (per share) 
 
 
20/07/2026   269      740.00         10:59:52        00081844917TRLO0        XLON 
 
20/07/2026   731      740.00         12:46:27        00081847381TRLO0        XLON 
 
20/07/2026   324      740.00         12:59:41        00081847775TRLO0        XLON 
 
20/07/2026   1002      740.00         12:59:41        00081847774TRLO0        XLON 
 
20/07/2026   1074      740.00         13:01:08        00081847826TRLO0        XLON 
 
20/07/2026   1557      740.00         15:58:00        00081853165TRLO0        XLON 
 
20/07/2026   1017      740.00         15:58:00        00081853164TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/07/2026   3918      750.00         09:20:33        00081876162TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/07/2026   2082      750.00         09:31:13        00081877072TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/07/2026   1293      750.00         09:49:00        00081878313TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/07/2026   1723      750.00         09:59:35        00081878974TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/07/2026   420      750.00         09:59:35        00081878975TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/07/2026   410      750.00         10:04:00        00081879211TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/07/2026   8       750.00         10:27:46        00081880398TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/07/2026   1000      750.00         10:58:34        00081881371TRLO0        XLON 
 
22/07/2026   2146      750.00         11:00:27        00081881429TRLO0        XLON 
 
23/07/2026   26       750.00         16:06:14        00081925615TRLO0        XLON 
 
23/07/2026   140      750.00         16:06:14        00081925614TRLO0        XLON 
 
23/07/2026   254      750.00         16:06:14        00081925616TRLO0        XLON 
 
23/07/2026   27       750.00         16:35:18        00081927694TRLO0        XLON 
 
23/07/2026   100      750.00         16:35:18        00081927693TRLO0        XLON 
 
23/07/2026   50       750.00         16:35:18        00081927692TRLO0        XLON 
 
23/07/2026   55       750.00         16:35:18        00081927691TRLO0        XLON 
 
23/07/2026   30       750.00         16:35:18        00081927690TRLO0        XLON 
 
23/07/2026   57       750.00         16:35:18        00081927689TRLO0        XLON 
 
23/07/2026   42       750.00         16:35:18        00081927688TRLO0        XLON 
 
23/07/2026   36       750.00         16:35:18        00081927687TRLO0        XLON 
 
23/07/2026   36       750.00         16:35:18        00081927686TRLO0        XLON 
 
23/07/2026   63       750.00         16:35:18        00081927685TRLO0        XLON 
 
23/07/2026   35       750.00         16:35:18        00081927684TRLO0        XLON 
 
23/07/2026   98       750.00         16:35:18        00081927683TRLO0        XLON 
 
23/07/2026   5       750.00         16:35:18        00081927682TRLO0        XLON 
 
23/07/2026   34       750.00         16:35:18        00081927681TRLO0        XLON 
 
23/07/2026   135      750.00         16:35:18        00081927680TRLO0        XLON 
 
23/07/2026   3       750.00         16:35:18        00081927679TRLO0        XLON 
 
23/07/2026   3       750.00         16:35:18        00081927678TRLO0        XLON 
 
23/07/2026   3       750.00         16:35:18        00081927677TRLO0        XLON 
 
23/07/2026   28       750.00         16:35:18        00081927695TRLO0        XLON 
 
24/07/2026   2400      748.00         08:15:43        00081928760TRLO0        XLON 
 
24/07/2026   17       754.00         14:46:25        00081941205TRLO0        XLON 
 
24/07/2026   253      754.00         14:46:25        00081941206TRLO0        XLON 
 
24/07/2026   1126      754.00         14:46:25        00081941207TRLO0        XLON 
 
24/07/2026   1034      754.00         16:11:26        00081944714TRLO0        XLON 
 
24/07/2026   500      754.00         16:24:44        00081945742TRLO0        XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 437448 
EQS News ID:  2371558 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2371558&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2026 12:44 ET (16:44 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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