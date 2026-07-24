DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 24-Jul-2026 / 17:44 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the "Programme") between 20 July 2026 - 24 July 2026. Date Aggregate number of shares Highest price paid per Lowest price paid per Average price paid per purchased share (GBp) share (GBp) share (GBp) 20/07/2026 5,974 740.00 740.00 740.0000 22/07/2026 13,000 750.00 750.00 750.0000 23/07/2026 1,260 750.00 750.00 750.0000 24/07/2026 5,330 754.00 748.00 751.2983

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 33,946,686 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,949,372 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 30,997,314. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

24 July 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Number of Transaction price, Date shares pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 20/07/2026 269 740.00 10:59:52 00081844917TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 731 740.00 12:46:27 00081847381TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 324 740.00 12:59:41 00081847775TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 1002 740.00 12:59:41 00081847774TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 1074 740.00 13:01:08 00081847826TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 1557 740.00 15:58:00 00081853165TRLO0 XLON 20/07/2026 1017 740.00 15:58:00 00081853164TRLO0 XLON 22/07/2026 3918 750.00 09:20:33 00081876162TRLO0 XLON 22/07/2026 2082 750.00 09:31:13 00081877072TRLO0 XLON 22/07/2026 1293 750.00 09:49:00 00081878313TRLO0 XLON 22/07/2026 1723 750.00 09:59:35 00081878974TRLO0 XLON 22/07/2026 420 750.00 09:59:35 00081878975TRLO0 XLON 22/07/2026 410 750.00 10:04:00 00081879211TRLO0 XLON 22/07/2026 8 750.00 10:27:46 00081880398TRLO0 XLON 22/07/2026 1000 750.00 10:58:34 00081881371TRLO0 XLON 22/07/2026 2146 750.00 11:00:27 00081881429TRLO0 XLON 23/07/2026 26 750.00 16:06:14 00081925615TRLO0 XLON 23/07/2026 140 750.00 16:06:14 00081925614TRLO0 XLON 23/07/2026 254 750.00 16:06:14 00081925616TRLO0 XLON 23/07/2026 27 750.00 16:35:18 00081927694TRLO0 XLON 23/07/2026 100 750.00 16:35:18 00081927693TRLO0 XLON 23/07/2026 50 750.00 16:35:18 00081927692TRLO0 XLON 23/07/2026 55 750.00 16:35:18 00081927691TRLO0 XLON 23/07/2026 30 750.00 16:35:18 00081927690TRLO0 XLON 23/07/2026 57 750.00 16:35:18 00081927689TRLO0 XLON 23/07/2026 42 750.00 16:35:18 00081927688TRLO0 XLON 23/07/2026 36 750.00 16:35:18 00081927687TRLO0 XLON 23/07/2026 36 750.00 16:35:18 00081927686TRLO0 XLON 23/07/2026 63 750.00 16:35:18 00081927685TRLO0 XLON 23/07/2026 35 750.00 16:35:18 00081927684TRLO0 XLON 23/07/2026 98 750.00 16:35:18 00081927683TRLO0 XLON 23/07/2026 5 750.00 16:35:18 00081927682TRLO0 XLON 23/07/2026 34 750.00 16:35:18 00081927681TRLO0 XLON 23/07/2026 135 750.00 16:35:18 00081927680TRLO0 XLON 23/07/2026 3 750.00 16:35:18 00081927679TRLO0 XLON 23/07/2026 3 750.00 16:35:18 00081927678TRLO0 XLON 23/07/2026 3 750.00 16:35:18 00081927677TRLO0 XLON 23/07/2026 28 750.00 16:35:18 00081927695TRLO0 XLON 24/07/2026 2400 748.00 08:15:43 00081928760TRLO0 XLON 24/07/2026 17 754.00 14:46:25 00081941205TRLO0 XLON 24/07/2026 253 754.00 14:46:25 00081941206TRLO0 XLON 24/07/2026 1126 754.00 14:46:25 00081941207TRLO0 XLON 24/07/2026 1034 754.00 16:11:26 00081944714TRLO0 XLON 24/07/2026 500 754.00 16:24:44 00081945742TRLO0 XLON

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ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 437448 EQS News ID: 2371558 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 24, 2026 12:44 ET (16:44 GMT)