DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 24-Jul-2026 / 16:50 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Director / PDMR Shareholding The Company has been notified of the transfer of 473 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each, 500,000 "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each and 100,000 "C" Ordinary Shares of 40p each to Peter Turner, Property Director, from the estate of Catherine Mary Turner, deceased, a person closely connected to him, on 23 July 2026. Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). Enquiries to: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 24 July 2026 . Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Property Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument "C" Ordinary Shares of 40p each a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted "C" Ordinary Shares- unlisted b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares from the Estate of Catherine Mary Turner, deceased. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume "B" "C" "A" Shares Shares Shares a. 473 500,000 100,000 Volume b. Nil Nil Nil Price "B" "C" "A" Shares Shares Shares a. 473 500,000 100,000 Volume d) Aggregated information b. Price per Nil Nil Nil share

e) Date of the transaction 23 July 2026

f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

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ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 437447 EQS News ID: 2371538 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 24, 2026 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)