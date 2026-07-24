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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
24.07.26 | 08:02
8,650 Euro
+0,58 % +0,050
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6509,20018:47
Dow Jones News
24.07.2026 18:21 Uhr
243 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding 
24-Jul-2026 / 16:50 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") 
 
Director / PDMR Shareholding 

The Company has been notified of the transfer of 473 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each, 500,000 "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p 
each and 100,000 "C" Ordinary Shares of 40p each to Peter Turner, Property Director, from the estate of Catherine Mary 
Turner, deceased, a person closely connected to him, on 23 July 2026. 

Further information is detailed in the following PDMR dealing notification. 

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as incorporated 
into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 

Enquiries to: 

Rachel Spencer 
 
Company Secretary 
 
020 8996 2073 

24 July 2026 
 
. 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                               Peter Turner 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status                         Property Director 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                  Initial Notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
                                        Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
a)      Name 
                                      
 
                                        213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
                                      
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                        "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
                                        "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   "C" Ordinary Shares of 40p each 
 
                                          
a) 
                                        
 
       Identification code                       "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 
 
                                        "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
 
                                        "C" Ordinary Shares- unlisted 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction                     Transfer of shares from the Estate of 
                                        Catherine Mary Turner, deceased. 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                      Price        Volume 
 
                                                    "B"   "C" 
                                               "A" 
                                                Shares 
                                                 Shares  Shares 
 
                                        a. 473    500,000 100,000 
                                          Volume 
          
                                    b. Nil    Nil   Nil 
                                          Price 
                                                    "B"   "C" 
                                                "A" 
                                                 Shares 
                                                 Shares  Shares 
 
                                        a.  473   500,000 100,000 
                                          Volume 
 
d)     Aggregated information 
                                        b. 
                                      Price per  Nil   Nil   Nil 
                                          share

e) Date of the transaction 23 July 2026

f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 437447 
EQS News ID:  2371538 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2371538&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2026 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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