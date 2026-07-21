Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Result of 2026 Annual General Meeting

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC:

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: 21-Jul-2026 / 16:16 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Result of 2026 Annual General Meeting At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, held at The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 2DR today at 11 a.m., all resolutions were passed on a poll. The total number of votes received on each resolution was as follows: % of Votes % of Votes % of issued Votes Description Votes for votes against votes total share capital withheld cast cast voted 1 Receive Annual Report & 96,267,171 100.00% 654 0.00% 96,267,825 70.73% 28,632 Accounts 2 Declare a Final Dividend 96,286,030 99.99% 7,505 0.01% 96,293,535 70.75% 2,922 3 Approve the 2026 Directors' 94,998,323 98.67% 1,280,822 1.33% 96,279,145 70.74% 14,375 Remuneration Report 4 Re-elect Jane Bednall as a 93,608,282 99.43% 531,994 0.57% 94,140,276 69.17% 2,156,181 Director 5 Re-elect Simon Emeny as a 92,649,152 96.22% 3,641,238 3.78% 96,290,390 70.75% 6,067 Director 6 Re-elect Robin Rowland as a 93,556,663 99.38% 581,571 0.62% 94,138,234 69.17% 2,158,223 Director 7 Re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as 96,272,032 99.98% 17,214 0.02% 96,289,246 70.75% 4,274 auditor Authorise the Directors to set 8 the level of remuneration of 96,286,364 99.99% 5,327 0.01% 96,291,691 70.75% 4,766 the auditor 9 Authorise the Directors to 95,377,597 99.98% 15,287 0.02% 95,392,884 70.09% 903,573 allot new shares in the Company Authorise the Directors to 10 allot shares without applying 95,315,495 99.92% 75,040 0.08% 95,390,535 70.09% 905,922 pre-emption rights* 11 Authorise the Company to buy 95,342,692 99.95% 48,916 0.05% 95,391,608 70.09% 904,849 back "A" Ordinary Shares* Amend the notice period for 12 general meetings other than 96,226,551 99.93% 66,720 0.07% 96,293,271 70.75% 3,186 AGMs*

*Special resolution requiring 75% majority.

Notes:

1. Any proxy appointments which give discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. 2. There were 128,837,697 Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury Shares) in issue all of which had the right tovote. 7,263,280 Ordinary Shares were held in Treasury which do not carry voting rights. 3. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of thevotes "for" or "against" a resolution.

Availability of documents

This information will also shortly be available to view on the Company's website at www.fullers.co.uk.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2R, copies of the resolutions (other than those comprising ordinary business) passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

In addition, copies of resolutions 9 to 12 will be filed with Companies House.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2105

21 July 2026

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ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: NOR TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 437048 EQS News ID: 2369522 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 21, 2026 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT)