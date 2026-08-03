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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
03.08.26 | 08:05
8,200 Euro
-4,65 % -0,400
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0508,85018:55
Dow Jones News
03.08.2026 17:21 Uhr
231 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights, Issue of Shares and Treasury Shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights, Issue of Shares and Treasury Shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights, Issue of Shares and Treasury Shares 
03-Aug-2026 / 15:45 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company") 

Total Voting Rights, Issue of Shares and Treasury Shares 

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency 
Rule 5.6.1 and Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market Rule PRM 1.6.4. 

As at 31 July 2026, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 34,082,515 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, 
89,052,625 "B" Ordinary Shares of 4 pence each, and 12,965,837 "C" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, each carrying one 
vote. Of this total, 3,004,372 "A" Ordinary Shares and 4,327,915 "B" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. 

These figures include the allotment and issue of 55,321 and 135,829 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each, from the Company's 
block listing facility, to satisfy the conversion of "C" Ordinary Shares to "A" Ordinary Shares on 18 December 2025 and 
24 July 2026 respectively. Following these issues, the balance of the Company's block listing for the conversion of "C" 
Ordinary Shares to "A" Ordinary Shares is 649,005. 

Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 
5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) as at 31 July 2026 was 31,078,143. This 
number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are 
required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and 
Transparency Rules. 

Enquiries: 

Rachel Spencer 
 
Company Secretary 
 
020 8996 2073 

3 August 2026 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 438424 
EQS News ID:  2376502 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2376502&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2026 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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