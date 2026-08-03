DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights, Issue of Shares and Treasury Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights, Issue of Shares and Treasury Shares 03-Aug-2026 / 15:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's" or "the Company") Total Voting Rights, Issue of Shares and Treasury Shares The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 and Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market Rule PRM 1.6.4. As at 31 July 2026, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 34,082,515 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, 89,052,625 "B" Ordinary Shares of 4 pence each, and 12,965,837 "C" Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, each carrying one vote. Of this total, 3,004,372 "A" Ordinary Shares and 4,327,915 "B" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. These figures include the allotment and issue of 55,321 and 135,829 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each, from the Company's block listing facility, to satisfy the conversion of "C" Ordinary Shares to "A" Ordinary Shares on 18 December 2025 and 24 July 2026 respectively. Following these issues, the balance of the Company's block listing for the conversion of "C" Ordinary Shares to "A" Ordinary Shares is 649,005. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) as at 31 July 2026 was 31,078,143. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Enquiries: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 3 August 2026 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: TVR TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 438424 EQS News ID: 2376502 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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August 03, 2026 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)