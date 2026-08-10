TOKYO, Aug 7, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation ("MC") and MEDIPAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION ("MEDIPAL") are pleased to announce a strategic alliance designed to deepen collaboration across healthcare, food, and consumer products. The alliance expands a long-standing partnership that has delivered value in Japan's healthcare sector for more than two decades. Through this enhanced alliance, the two companies will broaden cooperation across a wider range of businesses and pursue new opportunities to address evolving societal needs while supporting healthier and more sustainable lifestyles.As part of the alliance, MC and MEDIPAL have transitioned the ownership structure of MC Healthcare Holdings, Inc. to an equal 50:50 voting arrangement. As joint management partners, the companies will collaborate more closely to accelerate growth, strengthen competitiveness, and further enhance the corporate value of MC Healthcare Holdings.MC and MEDIPAL have built a strong and trusted partnership since entering into a comprehensive healthcare business alliance in 2005. Building on this foundation, the new alliance expands collaboration beyond healthcare into the food and consumer products sectors.Today, Japan's healthcare system faces mounting challenges, including demographic change, rising healthcare expenditures, shortages of healthcare professionals, increasing logistics and operating costs, and growing complexity in pharmaceutical supply chains. At the same time, heightened consumer interest in prevention, wellness, and self-care is creating new opportunities that extend beyond traditional healthcare and require greater collaboration across industries.Addressing these challenges requires an integrated approach that optimizes the entire value chain, from procurement and logistics to healthcare operations support. Significant opportunities are also emerging in areas such as pharmaceutical services, preventive and pre-symptomatic healthcare, self-care and self-check solutions, healthcare data utilization, and nutritional health promotion.Under the alliance, MC will leverage its deep industry expertise and global network, while MEDIPAL will contribute its nationwide distribution infrastructure for pharmaceuticals and consumer products, together with its long-standing relationships with healthcare institutions. By combining these complementary strengths, the companies aim to build a more integrated ecosystem that delivers value to healthcare providers, consumers, and regional communities alike.The companies will expand the reach of MC Healthcare Holdings from major acute-care hospitals to a broader range of healthcare providers, including small and medium-sized hospitals and clinics. By drawing on their combined expertise and logistics capabilities, MC and MEDIPAL will help improve operational efficiency across healthcare institutions while reinforcing stable and reliable access to pharmaceuticals and medical supplies. Through these efforts, the companies aim to contribute to a more resilient and sustainable regional healthcare infrastructure.In addition, the companies will expand logistics collaboration initiatives between Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. and PALTAC CORPORATION while accelerating the development of new businesses and investment opportunities. They will also promote personnel exchanges to foster mutual understanding and talent development, further strengthening collaboration across their respective organizations.Through this strategic alliance, MC and MEDIPAL aim to help build more sustainable healthcare, food, and consumer product ecosystems that create lasting value for society.About Mitsubishi CorporationCompany Name: Mitsubishi CorporationHeadquarters: 3-1, Marunouchi 2-Chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-8086, JapanRepresentative: Katsuya Nakanishi, Director, President and Chief Executive OfficerBusiness: Mitsubishi Corporation has eight business groups spanning a broad range of industries: Energy & Power Solution, Materials Solution, Mineral Resources, Urban Development and Infrastructure, Mobility, Food Industry and Smart-Life Creation (S.L.C.). In addition to trading, MC works with partners to take on roles in development, production, and manufacturing at sites around the world.URL: www.mitsubishicorp.comAbout MEDIPAL HOLDINGS CORPORATIONCompany Name: MEDIPAL HOLDINGS CORPORATIONHeadquarters: 3-1-1 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-8461 JapanRepresentative: Shuichi Watanabe, Representative Director, President and CEOBusiness: As a holding company, MEDIPAL HOLDINGS controls, administers and supports the operating activities of companies in which it holds shares in the Prescription Pharmaceutical Wholesale Business; the Cosmetics, Daily Necessities and OTC Pharmaceutical Wholesale Business; and the Animal Health Products and Food Processing Raw Materials Wholesale Business, and conducts business development for the MEDIPAL Group.URL: https://www.medipal.co.jp/About MC Healthcare Holdings, Inc.Company Name: MC Healthcare Holdings, Inc.Headquarters: Shinagawa East One Tower 12F, 2-16-1 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo 108-0075Representative: Yutaka Suzuki, President and CEOBusiness: Formulation and management of the Group's management strategy, as well as business strategy and development within the Group, and other incidental tasksURL: https://mchg.jp/MaterialityBased on the Three Corporate Principles, which serve as MC's core philosophy, MC has continued to grow together with society by contributing to the sustainable development of society through its business activities while pursuing value creation. While continuously creating Shared Value guided by the Materiality, a set of crucial societal issues, MC will continue to strengthen its efforts towards sustainable corporate growth. Guided by this Materiality, MC will continue to strengthen its efforts towards sustainable corporate growth. Out of the six material issues relating to "Realizing a Carbon Neutral Society and Striving to Enrich Society Both Materially and Spiritually", this project's activities particularly support "Promoting Stable, Sustainable Societies and Lifestyles" and "Addressing Regional Issues and Growing Together with Local Communities".Inquiry RecipientMitsubishi CorporationTelephone:+81-3-3210-2171Source: Mitsubishi CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.