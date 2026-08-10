Physitrack PLC: Physitrack Commences Share Buyback Program

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / August 10, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) today announces that it has commenced its previously announced share buyback program.

The purpose of the share buyback program is to optimise the Company's capital structure and create additional value for shareholders.

The share buyback program is being carried out pursuant to the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 26th May 2026 and the subsequent resolution by the Board of Directors on 16th July 2026.

Under the program, Physitrack may repurchase up to 1,626,077 ordinary shares for a maximum aggregate consideration of EUR 120,000. The program commenced on 10 August 2026 and will continue until further notice, unless the maximum number of shares or maximum aggregate consideration is reached earlier.

Physitrack has appointed Pareto Securities AB to execute the share repurchases on behalf of the Company. Pareto Securities will make its trading decisions independently of, and without influence from, Physitrack.

The share repurchases will be carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with applicable rules and regulations and within the parameters of the programme and the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting.

Transactions under the program will be reported to Nasdaq Stockholm on a daily basis in accordance with applicable requirements.

In addition, Physitrack will publish a press release each Monday during the program, providing details of the shares repurchased during the preceding week, including the total number of shares acquired and the volume-weighted average purchase price.

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (STO:PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global digital health and wellness SaaS delivering personalized, scalable remote care through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.

Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational rehabilitation with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 80,000 providers and organizations across 180+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

Investor and Media Contact:

Investor Relations

Jonathan@harbor-access.com

Tel +1 475 477 9401

This information is information that Physitrack PLC is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-10 10:45 CEST.

Attachments

Physitrack commences share buyback program

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-commences-share-buyback-program-1205411