Physitrack PLC - Notification of Managers' Transactions

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) - Physitrack PLC ("Physitrack" or the "Company") announces that it has received notification of the following transaction in the Company's shares by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR).

On 21 July 2026, Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder, acquired 30,000 ordinary shares in Physitrack PLC at a price of 8.2116 per share. Following the transaction, Henrik Molin holds 4,112,700 shares, representing approximately 25.3% of the Company's issued share capital. This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014). Notification of transaction

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North: PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global digital health and wellness SaaS delivering personalized, scalable remote care through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.

Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational rehabilitation with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 80,000 providers and organizations across 180+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.