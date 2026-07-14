LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / July 14, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) - The global digital healthcare provider Physitrack PLC (PTRK) plans to publish its Q2 2026 interim report on July 21, 2026, at 08.00 CET. A webcast conference will take place at 16.00 CET.

Physitrack PLC's Q2 2026 interim report will be published in English and will be available at https://www.physitrackgroup.com

Webcast conference:

July 21, 2026, at 16.00 CET.

The presentation will be held in English and will be available on https://www.physitrackgroup.com after the webcast conference.

Speakers:

Henrik Molin, CEO

Matt Poulter, Interim CFO

Link to webcast registration:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LUFmPmzRSiiN6zIsipCbIQ

Participants will be able to ask questions via Zoom's Q&A function.

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North:PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global digital health and wellness SaaS delivering personalized, scalable remote care through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.

Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational rehabilitation with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 80,000 providers and organizations across 180+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

Investor and Media Contact:

Investor Relations

Jonathan@harbor-access.com

Tel +1 475 477 9401

Attachments

Invitation to Physitrack PLC Q2 2026 interim report webcast conference

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/invitation-to-physitrack-plc-q2-2026-interim-report-webcast-confe-1190756