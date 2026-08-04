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WKN: A3CSAQ | ISIN: GB00BK80TJ35 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
04.08.2026 14:26 Uhr
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Physitrack PLC - Notification of Managers' Transactions

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 4, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) - Physitrack PLC ("Physitrack" or the "Company") announces that it has received notification of the following transaction in the Company's shares by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR).

On 4 August 2026, Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder, acquired 20,000 ordinary shares in Physitrack PLC at a price of 8.2438 per share. Following the transaction, Henrik Molin holds 4,132,700 shares, representing approximately 25.4% of the Company's issued share capital.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014).

Notification of transaction

1. Name

Henrik Molin

2. Reason for notification

a) Position

Chief Executive Officer (PDMR)

b) Initial/amendment

Initial notification

3. Issuer

Physitrack PLC

LEI

213800PC4QYNWHPCP774

4. Transaction details

a) Instrument / ISIN

Ordinary shares / GB00BYX22XXX

b) Nature of transaction

Acquisition

c) Price and volume

Price: 8.2438 SEK- Volume: 20,000

d) Aggregated information

4,132,700 shares

e) Date of transaction

4 August 2026

f) Place of transaction

Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (PTRK)

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North: PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global digital health and wellness SaaS delivering personalized, scalable remote care through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.

Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational rehabilitation with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 80,000 providers and organizations across 180+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:
Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack
ir@physitrack.com
media@physitrack.com

Investor and Media Contact:
Investor Relations
Jonathan@harbor-access.com
Tel +1 475 477 9401

This information is information that Physitrack PLC is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-04 14:00 CEST.

Attachments

Physitrack PLC - Notification of Managers' Transactions

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-plc-notification-of-managers-transactions-1201229

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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