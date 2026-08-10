EQS-News: Brödernas Group AB / Key word(s): Bond/Delisting

Brödernas Group AB (publ) resolves to delist its outstanding senior secured bonds 2024/2029 (ISIN: NO0013250XXX) from Frankfurt Stock Exchange



10.08.2026 / 12:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Brödernas Group AB (publ) ("Brödernas" or the "Company") announced on 4 August 2026 that the written procedure initiated by the Company on 21 July 2026 (the "Written Procedure") regarding its outstanding senior secured bonds 2024/2029 with ISIN NO0013250XXX listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "Bonds") has been successfully concluded. The Written Procedure was initiated in order to obtain the bondholders' consent to certain amendments to the terms and conditions of the Bonds to, inter alia, enable the delisting of the Bonds.

Following the successful conclusion of the Written Procedure, Brödernas hereby announces that its board of directors has resolved that the Bonds shall be delisted from Frankfurt Stock Exchange as soon as possible.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Nikolaisen, Chairman of the Board

Email: press@brodernas.se

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