EQS-News: Brödernas Group AB / Key word(s): Bond

Brödernas Group AB (publ) receives consent from the bondholders in the written procedure regarding its outstanding senior secured bonds 2024/2029 (ISIN: NO0013250XXX)



04.08.2026 / 12:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Brödernas Group AB (publ) receives consent from the bondholders in the written procedure regarding its outstanding senior secured bonds 2024/2029 (ISIN: NO0013250XXX) Brödernas Group AB (publ) ("Brödernas" or the "Company") announced on 21 July 2026 that the Company had initiated a written procedure (the "Written Procedure") under its outstanding bond loan 2024/2029 with ISIN NO0013250XXX (the "Bonds") in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions") in order to obtain the bondholders' consent to make certain amendments to the Terms and Conditions, as further described in the notice of the Written Procedure. The notice of the Written Procedure is available on the Company's website. Brödernas hereby announces that a sufficient number of votes have been obtained in order to form a quorum and that a requisite majority of the bondholders have voted in favour of approving the proposed amendments. Accordingly, the bondholders have approved the amendments and Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) has consequently today concluded the Written Procedure. The amended Terms and Conditions enter into force today and will be published on Brödernas' website. For further information, please contact: Anders Nikolaisen, Chairman of the Board

Email: press@brodernas.se This disclosure contains information that Brödernas Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on August 4th 2026 at 12.30 CEST. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



04.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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